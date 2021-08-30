“Is Virat Kohli looking at the batsman’s bat even when Ishant Sharma is at the start of his run-up?” - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan batter Salman Butt has expressed surprise at Indian captain Virat Kohli’s statement with regards to Ishant Sharma’s fitness. At a press conference after India's crushing defeat to England at Headingley, Kohli was asked whether the senior India pacer was carrying a niggle. The Indian skipper brushed off the query, stating he doesn’t have time to look at Ishant Sharma’s run-up.

Ishant Sharma appeared to be struggling with his fitness during the Headingley Test. The lanky Indian pacer began the proceedings with two no-balls and a wide and ended up bowling 22 wicketless overs while conceding 92 runs.

In an interaction on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt was asked whether he felt Sharma would be replaced for the next Test. He replied that he did not think so because Kohli suggested the veteran pacer was fit. Raising questions over Kohli’s reply, Butt said:

“Ishant Sharma was definitely off the boil and his rhythm wasn’t great, although Kohli negated such views during the press conference. He said that he was so busy in the field, he was looking at the batsman’s bat as he stands at slip. He wasn’t seeing how Ishant Sharma was running. Kohli gave his reply on being asked if the fast bowler had a niggle.”

“I could not understand the context of Kohli’s reply. When a captain is on the field, he needs to keep a close eye on everything - from a bowler’s run-up till the batter hits the ball. Is Virat Kohli looking at the batsman’s bat even when Ishant Shama is at the start of his run-up? I am quite surprised to know that. Remember, Ishant Sharma runs in from a pretty long distance,” Butt, a former Pakistan captain, added.

According to the former cricketer, unless the pitch at The Oval demands so, Ishant Sharma might not be rested. Butt commented:

“It doesn’t look like Kohli is in an mood to rest Ishant Sharma unless the pitch demands so. Then, perhaps, Ravichandran Ashwin can come in.”

England win the third #ENGvIND Test at Headingley & level the series 1-1 against #TeamIndia.



We will look to bounce back in the fourth Test, starting September 2.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/FChN8SDsxh pic.twitter.com/bwV926w2Vt — BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2021

Ishant Sharma did not look in any kind of rhythm at Headingley: Salman Butt

Following India’s innings and 76-run loss at Headingley, Salman Butt had admitted that Ishant Sharma did not look in great rhythm during the match. He even suggested that it would be better to rest the pacer and bring in either Ashwin or Shardul Thakur.

Reviewing Sharma’s bowling in the third Test, Butt had said:

“A lot of times, experienced players struggle due to some reason or the other. It could be a niggle or a mindset issue as well. At times, some time away from the game is good. Ishant Sharma did not look in any kind of rhythm at Headingley. Given how good a bowler he is, Ishant Sharma was definitely off the boil. I don’t know, maybe a hamstring issue or something. India will definitely know about it. According to me, he can be rested. India can bring in Ashwin or Shardul Thakur, depending on the conditions.”

Meanwhile, the Indian team reached London on Monday, ahead of the fourth Test at The Oval, which starts on September 2.

