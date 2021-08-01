IND vs ENG 2021: Jack Leach's Top 3 performances vs India in Tests

England cricketer Matthew Jack Leach made his Test debut against New Zealand at Christchurch in 2018. A slow left-arm orthodox spinner, Leach is famous for his partnership with Ben Stokes in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley in August 2019. He has taken 62 wickets in 16 Tests at an average of around 30.

Leach was England's leading wicket-taker in the Test Series vs India earlier this year, taking 18 wickets in 4 games at an average of 28.72 and a strike rate of 53.6. Although England lost the Test series 3-1, Leach troubled the star-studded Indian batting lineup on multiple occasions in the series.

The Somerset spinner has been drafted into the squad for the first two Tests vs India for the upcoming tour. Looking at the team combination, he is likely to start as the only spinner in the first couple of games.

England spinner Jack Leach's top performances against Virat Kohli and Co. in the longest format

1) 4/54, Ahmedabad 2021 (3rd Test, 1st Innings)

Leach's best performance of the Indian tour earlier this year was in the pink-ball Test. The series was level at 1-1, and both teams were looking to qualify for the inaugural World Test Championship Final.

England were dismissed for 112 in less than 2 sessions. However, Jack Leach's spell pulled them back into the game. He took the wickets of Chesteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (27) in the final session of the day, as India were 98/3 at Stumps.

On Day 2, he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane (7) and the solid Rohit Sharma for a well-made 66 on a rank turner. India were eventually all-out for 145, as Joe Root cleaned up the tail with figures of 5/8.

India ended up winning the game thanks to Axar Patel's 11 wicket-haul. They chased down the paltry target of 49 with 10 wickets to spare, taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series.

Big, big wicket for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 as Virat Kohli bottom-edges one onto the off stump



Kohli gone for 27, Jack Leach gets his second wicket



🇮🇳 98/3



📸 BCCI#INDvENG #INDvsENG

2) 4/76, Chennai 2021 (1st Test, 4th innings)

Jack Leach had a tough time in the first innings, where he was taken to the cleaners by Rishabh Pant (91). He returned with figures of 2/105, going at 4.37 runs per over.

However, he stepped up for ENgland in the next innings. India was set a target of 420 runs in 103 overs. Leach took the first wicket on Day 4, getting Rohit Sharma out bowled for just 12. India finished the day's play at 39/1.

Jack Leach got the first breakthrough on the final day, dismissing Pujara for 15. This meant that there was massive pressure on Virat Kohli to save the Test match for his team. Meanwhile, on the other end, James Anderson produced a reverse-swing masterclass for the ages.

Kohli tried hard to save the game with a fighting 72 on a tough wicket before he was eventually done by Ben Stokes. Leach cleaned up the tail, dismissing Ashwin (9) and Nadeem (0). England won the Test comfortably by 227 runs.

It was England's only win of the series. Leach's 4th innings spell had an important part to play in the same. Although he was well-supported by Anderson and Stokes, taking two of the top order wickets meant Jack Leach he had set up the game perfectly.

A ripper by Jack Leach to get rid of Rohit Sharma for 12



🇮🇳 30/1 (need 390 runs to win) #INDvsENG #INDvENG

3) 4/100, Chennai 2021 (2nd Test, 3rd innings)

India put up 329 runs on the board in the first innings, courtesy of a Rohit Sharma masterclass of 161(231). Leach was decent in the first innings, dismissing Rohit and Pujara as he returned with figures of 2/78.

England managed a mere 134 in response as Ravi Ashwin finished with figures of 5/43. This meant India had a massive advantage with a 195-run lead.

However, England had a good start with the ball in the 3rd innings. Leach dismissed Rohit for the 3rd time in the series, getting him stumped for 26. He also took the wickets of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Along with Moeen Ali at the other end, they managed to get India in a spot of bother at 106/6.

A strong partnership between Ravi Ashwin and Virat Kohli made sure India sealed the game. They added 96 runs for the 7th wicket, as Ashwin went on to score a century. Leach took the wicket of Ishant Sharma to finish with another four-wicket haul in the series.

India won the game by 317 runs, leveling the series 1-1.

