IND vs ENG 2021: Jasprit Bumrah has a "really busy session", bowls with pads on

Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as India's lead bowler in all three formats of the game. His excellent control and accuracy give him the edge to do well in any given conditions. BCCI recently uploaded a picture of Bumrah with the caption "He is having a really busy session in the nets". Bumrah can be seen wearing pads and probably giving throwdowns to another batsman.

India's tail has been a cause for concern for quite some time now. The fact that Jasprit Bumrah is wearing pads could well mean that the team is working on his batting as well. Every run is important in a place like England and the team would be hoping that the bowlers can chip in with a few runs. Bumrah has an average of 2.26 with the bat in Test cricket. The team management will hope for a better effort from him this time around.

Jasprit Bumrah had shown glimpses of how he could bat when India went to Australia. He had scored an unbeaten 55 from 57 balls in a warm-up game against the Australia A side. if Bumrah can contribute a few runs in England it will be a blessing for the Indian team.

Jasprit Bumrah will hope to deliver with the ball

There have never been doubts over his ability with the ball. However, Bumrah has recently come under the scanner as he has failed to get wickets. He finished wicketless in the World Test Championship Final even after bowling as many as 40.4 overs. Jasprit Bumrah will want to answer his critics by being at his best in the series against England. His bowling will be very important in determining India's fortunes in England.

Apart from Bumrah, Rohit Sharma could also be seen training. The opening batsman posted pictures of himself during catching practice. He captioned the post: "Enjoy the process, we'll see the rest." Rohit has been in great form recently and the team will be hoping that he can continue this form in England as well. The conditions in England will be very challenging for Rohit and it would be interesting to see if he can pass this test.

India are set to face England in a five-match Test series. The first match is scheduled for August 4 in Nottingham. The Indian team has already arrived at the venue and will look to have a few good net sessions ahead of the all-important series.

