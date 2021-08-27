"KL Rahul would have learnt a lesson - not to be complacent when in form"- Maninder Singh

Former Indian cricketer Maninder Singh feels KL Rahul can learn a lesson from his dismissal in both innings of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. Rahul scored zero and eight in either innings despite displaying tremendous form in the previous two Tests.

Having scored a fine 84 at Trent Bridge and then a sensational hundred at Lord's. KL Rahul may have gotten a little complacent, according to Maninder Singh. That complacency might have led to him being ultra proactive and trying to play loose shots.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here is what Maninder Singh had to say:

"It can happen to anybody after you had a couple of great Test matches. The way he got out in the first innings started to create doubts in his mind that 'am I good enough to bat on these kind of surfaces where the ball is seaming around and swinging.' As far as KL Rahul is concerned, it is a lesson for him that when he is in form, he has to carry it on and not get complacent like he did from the first innings because you start doubting your technique."

KL Rahul had more trouble out of the two openers: Steve Harmison

Former England pacer Steve Harmison also shared his thoughts on KL Rahul's troublesome time at the crease. The 29-year-old played 54 balls for his eight runs and looked unsettled throughout his time at the crease.

Harmison felt Rahul was searching for runs and there was tremendous self-doubt in the way he was playing. Here is what he had to say:

"KL Rahul looked as though he was having more trouble out of the two openers. He looked as though he didn't know how he was going to score. He got into a rut."

Having scalped Rahul at the stroke of lunch, England will be extremely happy with the way things have panned out so far at Headingley. India, on the other hand, have a mountain to climb as they require an almighty effort from the rest of the batsmen to save the game.

