“Learnt a lot about Virat Kohli from Hardik Pandya” - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, who recently earned his maiden call-up to the national team, has revealed that he learnt a lot about Indian captain Virat Kohli from Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya.

Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians are led by Rohit Sharma. Apart from Hardik Pandya, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is also part of the 5-time champions. All three are prominent fixtures in the national side.

In an interview with the BCCI’s official website, Suryakumar Yadav said that sharing the Mumbai Indians dressing room with Team India cricketers has given him some insight into Kohli's genius.

The 30-year-old said:

“Over the years, playing with the Mumbai Indians, I have got to learn and know so much about Virat from Hardik Pandya as well. Whenever we have been together, I have asked Hardik what Virat does differently during the practice sessions that he is the best on the ground."

"The energy he has in the practice sessions — be it batting or fielding — is completely different and he is the same on the ground. So, these are some of the things that I want to learn from him which makes him the best,” he added.

India India India 🔥💪👏 #INDvsENG — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 25, 2021

Rohit Sharma’s presence has really helped me a lot: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav also hailed MI skipper Rohit Sharma’s contributions to his growth as a batsman. In fact, the Indian white-ball vice-captain was at the other end when Suryakumar Yadav made his Ranji Trophy debut.

Recalling the advice Rohit gave him, the batsman said:

“I still remember the time when I was batting with Rohit Sharma during my Ranji Trophy debut. When I walked out to bat, there were a lot of butterflies in my stomach. He just came up to me and said, mate, just keep things very simple. You have worked very hard to reach here. You just have to go out and express yourself. Think about nothing. Just express yourself.”

Suryakumar Yadav further praised the Indian opener’s approach towards the game and the manner in which he mentors the younger generation. He added:

“It is amazing to see that his approach towards the game or his batting or his advice to the young crop has still not changed. Even today, he tells me the same thing. His presence has really helped me a lot. Having played under Rohit, I have learnt many things about him and his game, how he keeps things very simple, and his astute understanding of the game.”

400 Test wickets in 77 matches 👏 @ashwinravi99 what a bowler #INDvsENG — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 25, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav might get a chance to make his India debut when India face England in the five-match T20I series starting in Ahmedabad on March 12.