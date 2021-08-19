“Mark Wood is like a good student who is properly dressed” - Salman Butt feels England pacer lacks fast bowler’s attitude

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt feels that while England’s Mark Wood is quick, he does not have the proper attitude needed for a fast bowler. According to Butt, Wood is a bit too gentle for the task he is expected to undertake in the England team.

Although England lost the Lord’s Test to India by 151 runs, Wood impressed, claiming a total of five scalps. He, however, hurt his shoulder while fielding and is racing against time to be fit for the next Test in Headingley.

Asked to compare Wood’s performance with that of India’s Mohammed Siraj, who claimed eight wickets at Lord’s, Butt opined:

“There is no doubt that Mark Wood has more pace that Mohammed Siraj. However, Mark Wood’s attitude is not like that of a fast bowler. He has a gentle attitude. He runs in, bowls and heads back to his mark, that’s about it. Mark Wood is like a good student who is properly dressed. He hardly every complains and looks like a straightforward person.”

One of the most thrilling sights in present day cricket - a steaming Mark Wood 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/QbpijhmWAC — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) August 15, 2021

According to Butt, Siraj has a much better attitude compared to Wood even though both can bowl at a pretty good pace. The former Pakistan batter explained:

“Siraj is outright expressive. He has aggression, is always involved and challenges the batsman. His attitude is like the right attitude for a fast bowler. There are many fast bowlers who do not have it. But Siraj is somebody who has really impressed. Jasprit Bumrah is also an aggressive bowler. Compared to Siraj though, he is not as expressive. He looks like a very nice guy. As for Siraj, from his face you know that he means business. Attitude is important for a fast bowler. If this link is missing, then Test cricket wouldn’t be as interesting. Shoaib Akhtar used to have the same.”

Mark Wood named in England squad for third Test

Despite injury concerns, Mark Wood has been named in the England squad for the third Test against India, which will be played in Headingley from August 25. Speaking about the 31-year-old pacer’s inclusion, head coach Chris Silverwood said:

“We are hopeful that Mark Wood will be fit after injuring his right shoulder in the first Test. Our medical team will be working with him each day. We will monitor where he is at when we get to Leeds.”

Thoughts on our squad for the third Test against India? 🤔



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8w2U1EVRXw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 18, 2021

Considering England’s batting woes, Dawid Malan has also been recalled to the Test squad for the first time in three years.

