IND vs ENG 2021: Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test after being hit on the helmet

Team India opener Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of the first Test against England, which starts on August 4 in Nottingham, after being hit on the helmet during a practice session on Monday.

A BCCI release confirmed the same, stating that the medical team assessed the opener and a concussion test was conducted on him. Mayank Agarwal showed signs of concussion as a result of which he was declared unfit for the first Test.

The BCCI has further informed that the batsman is stable and will remain under close medical observation.

Earlier, Team India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also said at the pre-match press conference that opener Mayank Agarwal was hit on the helmet during practice. Rahane confirmed that, apart from Mayank Agarwal, there are no injury worries in the Indian camp.

Asked about the availability of players for the first Test, Rahane said:

“All the guys are fit for selection. Mayank Agarwal got hit on the helmet today. Apart from that, all the guys are available.”

On his own injury, which kept him out of the practice game in Durham, Rahane added that it was just a small niggle but now he is fit and raring to go. The vice-captain stated:

“I had a small niggle but I am actually fit now. Whatever the physios asked me to do, I completed all that stuff.

"So I am looking forward to the Test match and I am completely prepared. Even though I didn’t play the three-day game, I was practicing on the side and when we came here to Nottingham, we had a couple of practice sessions. So I am ready to play.”

Mayank Agarwal was hit on the head during practice. pic.twitter.com/lISxI911Qq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 2, 2021

Mayank Agarwal was hit by a short ball from Mohammed Siraj: Reports

According to a report in PTI, Mayank Agarwal was hit on the back of his head by a short ball from Mohammed Siraj. The opener is said to have taken his eyes off the rising ball, as a result of which he was struck on the helmet.

The report added that Mayank Agarwal appeared to be in some discomfort after taking the blow and was on the ground with physio Nitin Patel attending to him. The opener was also seen pressing the back of his head.

The 30-year-old opener has so far featured in 14 Tests and has 1052 runs to his name at an average of 45.73. He lost his place in the Test team to Shubman Gill after a few poor scores in Australia.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee