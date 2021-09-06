IND vs ENG 2021: "Spin management is a real issue for English cricket" - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has highlighted a major concern regarding the English team’s bowling attack. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed to spin management as a major issue for Joe Root and co.

The 46-year-old took to his Twitter account to highlight the problem after the formidable England bowling attack failed to fold the visitors early on the penultimate day of the fourth India vs England Test match at the Oval.

Spin management is a real issue of English Cricket … #Fact — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 5, 2021

Moeen Ali was the only frontline spin bowling option for England apart from part-timer Joe Root. As a result, the seamers had to bowl longer spells, which visibly wore them out.

Spinners Jack Leach and Dom Bess were part of the England squad earlier this year during their India tour. Howeve, they were overlooked in favour of faster bowlers, possibly due to seam-friendly bowling conditions.

IND vs ENG 2021: India post mammoth total of 368 to gain massive edge

Virat Kohli-led India posted an imposing total of 368 after some useful contributions by the team’s lower order batsmen. While skipper Virat Kohli looked confident for his 44 runs, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed cheaply to give the hosts a glimmer of hope.

However, their joy was short-lived as Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur each slammed a stunning half-century to help India power their way back into the contest.

Furthermore, cameos from tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav meant that the game further slipped out of England’s grip. India will be sniffing yet another momentous victory with ample runs on the board for their bowlers to defend. England, on the other hand, have an uphill task ahead.

With all three results possible and the surface getting better for batting, the Test match promises to be a closely fought battle. Both teams are expected to go all guns blazing to clinch an important win in an attempt to take a lead in the five-match series.

