“Miracle Miracle!” – Fans rejoice after Kuldeep Yadav finally gets a wicket

Kuldeep Yadav has had a tough few years. Once the gem of India’s spin bowling attack, the left-arm bowler has been on the sidelines for India for a while now. He was even dropped by his IPL franchise, with Kolkata Knight Riders preferring Varun Chakravarthy in IPL 2020.

While Kuldeep Yadav finally got a chance to impress in the 2nd Test against England, he has struggled to assert himself. He bowled just 6 overs in the first innings, failing to pick up a wicket. The bowler didn't get many opportunities to bowl, with Virat Kohli preferring to go with Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

His bad luck continued in the 2nd innings. Kuldeep Yadav came on to bowl only in the 43rd over and saw Mohammed Siraj drop a sitter off his bowling. To add insult to injury, it was Joe Root who got the lifeline.

But luck finally turned Kuldeep’s way, as the bowler picked up Ben Foakes' wicket a few moments later. The wicket-keeper couldn’t keep his sweep shot down and found Axar Patel, who didn’t make any mistake.

Fans on Twitter couldn’t keep calm after Kuldeep Yadav finally got a wicket. From hilarious memes to sighs of relief, the Twitterati rejoiced that the bowler finally had something to smile about.

Relief and joy in equal measure after Kuldeep Yadav wicket

Fans celebrated online after Kuldeep Yadav got his first Test wicket in more than a year. Many also shared pictures of his relieved expression, while others pointed out how Team India collectively celebrated Kuldeep Yadav’s scalp.

Phew.

I'm more relieved for Kuldeep Yadav than Kuldeep Yadav himself. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) February 16, 2021

The way Rohit Hugged Kuldeep after wicket❤️ pic.twitter.com/EG1msPNif4 — Jay (@Rohitesque_) February 16, 2021

Finally a wicket for Kuldeep Yadav! Gets Ben Foakes out. This will boost him up. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/V9WG1vvmj6 — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) February 16, 2021

The happiness in the face of Kuldeep, he played his last Test match in January 2019, waited for two years when many spinners made debut for India and he was sitting in bench and working hard in nets nopecially after taking 5 wicket haul in Sydney Test. pic.twitter.com/vPNgNdITqL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 16, 2021

How happy must he feel? After all this time bowling in the nets and waiting in the wings he finally gets some reward and actual hugs from his teammates. #INDvENG https://t.co/uTaTmEYb2r — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 16, 2021

Hilarious memes come up after luck finally turns for Kuldeep

Meanwhile, many breathed a sigh of relief after the bowler found success on Day 4. Netizens also had a blast posting some comical memes expressing the funny side of the moment.

get innnn finally kuldeep yadav took a wicket pic.twitter.com/EZOVAlSOQR — A (@kyaaboltitu) February 16, 2021

Kuldeep took a Wicket 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lcFI4PjhCg — Mitul (@R3Mitul) February 16, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav in dressing room now. pic.twitter.com/81C3Dzd0KO — dheeraj (@DheerajS777) February 16, 2021