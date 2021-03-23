“Moving at a snail’s pace” - Aakash Chopra appalled by over-rates in India-England series

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has expressed his disappointment over slow over-rates in the ongoing India-England series.

The first India-England ODI is underway in Pune. Bowling first, England went well beyond their stipulated time to complete their 50 overs. Both India and England were fined during the T20I series for maintaining slow over-rates.

An exasperated Chopra took to Twitter to hit out at the teams for being unable to complete their overs in the allotted time frame. The former India opener wrote:

“Over-rates in this series are appalling. Two hours to finish a T20 innings. 4 hours plus to finish a 50-over innings. Human race is getting fitter and stronger and cricket matches are moving at a snail’s pace. #IndvEng.”

Batting first after losing yet another toss, India posted an impressive 317 for 5 on the board in their 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for India with 98 and was involved in a 105-run stand with captain Virat Kohli (56).

Over-rates in this series are appalling. Two hours to finish a T20 innings. 4 hours plus to finish a 50-over innings. Human race is getting fitter and stronger and cricket matches are moving at a snail’s pace. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 23, 2021

After their dismissals, India lost their way a bit. However, debutant Krunal Pandya (58 not out from 31) and KL Rahul (62 not out from 43) lifted India with a spirited 112-run stand for the sixth wicket. Over the course of his innings, Krunal created history, smashing the fastest fifty by a debutant in ODIs (off 26 balls).

Michael Vaughan also criticizes slow over-rates

Like Chopra, former England captain Michael Vaughan also expressed his unhappiness over the continuing trend of slow over-rates in the ongoing series.

Usually known for his quirky tweets, Vaughan decided to get serious and wrote:

Advertisement

“11 overs in an hour ... One day cricket ... !!!!! I have decided it’s not me getting old it’s the game that needs to bloody hurry up ... #INDvsENG.”

He also responded to Chopra’s tweet on slow over-rates, and pointed out:

“Spot on Aakash ... 4hrs 10 mins for 50 overs !!!”

11 overs in an hour ... One day cricket ... !!!!! I have decided it’s not me getting old it’s the game that needs to bloody hurry up ... #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 23, 2021

Exasperatingly poor over-rates have been a recurring problem in limited-overs cricket for quite a few years. However, teams do not mind paying fines and getting away with it.