IPL 2020: What is slow over-rate?

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Steve Smith, on Tuesday, became the third captain in IPL 2020 to be fined Rs 12 lakh for his side’s slow over-rate against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The other two offenders have been Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer.

According to the IPL’s Code of Conduct, the fielding team needs to complete 14.11 overs in an hour to enable the 20th over of the innings to commence within 1 hour and 30 minutes from the start of the innings. Notably, the aforementioned criterion, termed the ‘minimum over-rate’, need to be met taking into account the two time-outs in an innings.

The over-rates are calculated at the end of each match by the umpires, who give certain allowances to the fielding side in cases of any interruption caused by third umpire referrals and consultations or if a player needed medical attention.

Further, an allowance of one minute is given for the fall of each of the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th wickets during a particular innings.

What are the sanctions for slow over-rate in the IPL?

The entire playing eleven is fined from the season's second offence (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

As in the case of Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, the captain of the fielding team is fined Rs 12 lakh for being unable to fulfil the ‘minimum over-rate’ requirement for the first time in the season.

A second similar offence would draw a fine of Rs 24 lakh, but a third and each subsequent one would invite a fine of Rs 30 lakh and a ban for the next game.

However, the penalties levied on the team as a whole is different from the one imposed on the captain. From the season's second offence onwards, each member of the playing eleven, barring the captain, is fined either of Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of the match fee – whichever is lesser.

A third and subsequent similar offences would see them being fined the lesser of Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of the match fee.