No place for Prithvi Shaw or Devdutt Padikkal in India ODI squad – Reports

Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal will have to wait a bit longer for their India chance, with the duo reportedly not part of the squad for the upcoming England ODI assignment. Both openers have lit up the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy with blistering performances at the top.

India play England in a three-match ODI series after the T20I series comes to an end. All three India vs England games will be played in Pune, starting on March 23.

A BCCI official spoke to the PTI about India’s ODI squad, confirming there is no place for Prithvi Shaw or Devdutt Padikkal at the moment.

"They have done exceedingly well but will have to wait for their turn," he said.

7th consecutive 50+ score for Devdutt Padikkal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21. Crossed 700 runs in the competition. Needs to score 82 runs in the innings to go past Prithvi Shaw’s tally of 754 runs — the most runs scored in a single edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 11, 2021

Both openers have had stunning seasons in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year. Prithvi Shaw is the top scorer in the competition, with 754 runs in seven games and a final to come. Devdutt Padikkal is second on the list with 737 runs from seven games.

The official also confirmed that India’s ODI squad will be announced on Sunday. While India have rested players during the tour, the BCCI official gave assurances that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be part of the 50-over-squad.

"The team is expected to be announced tomorrow. Neither skipper Virat Kohli nor his deputy Rohit Sharma has opted for rest. There aren't many surprises as we prepare for World T20."

India Women to tour New Zealand and Australia next year

It is believed that two foreign tours are on the cards for India Women in 2021. With the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup scheduled in New Zealand, India Women will travel to New Zealand and Australia next year.

The news is a welcome development for India Women as they didn’t have a single international tour during the pandemic-hit 2020 except the T20 World Cup.

"Our women's cricket is as important as our men's game. We are playing a Test match in England, our first in 6 years and then we have twin tours followed by the World Cup. Our girls have a packed schedule."