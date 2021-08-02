IND vs ENG 2021: "Not worried about playing 4 or 5 bowlers" - Ajinkya Rahane

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane believes the visitors are not stressed about the bowling combination they will go in with against England. India's long tail has been the subject of debate and their inability to contribute with the bat has cost the visitors several times.

However, Rahane insisted that the pacers have been working hard in the nets on their batting. They are also ready to pick the brains of the batsmen and are trying to get better at it.

Speaking at a pre-match video conference, Ajinkya Rahane explained how hard the pacers have been working on their batting. He feels the visitors will have a better idea of the conditions on the eve of the Test and will then decide on the team combination.

"We are not really worried about it. The good thing about fast bowlers is that they are working hard on their batting. The fast bowlers were willing to bat in the nets which is a very good sign.

"We will assess the wicket tomorrow and decide what combination to go with. We are not too fussy or worried whether it is five or four bowlers," Ajinkya Rahane asserted.

Ajinkya Rahane backs pacers to do well with the bat

The Indian tail capitulated in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. However, Ajinkya Rahane isn't worried about batting depth and spoke volumes about Shardul Thakur's ability with the bat. The all-rounder had scored a brilliant 67 against Australia at the Gabba earlier this year.

A look at the wicket three days out from the 1st Test at Trent Bridge.



Thoughts 🤔#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hcUrP3NzbX — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2021

Rahane feels the hard work that the pacers have put in the nets to improve their batting is more important than the results. Rahane is confident that the efforts of Thakur and others will get converted into performances on the field.

"Every player is different. Shardul can bat, you can see he has batted well in Australia in Brisbane. He has scored runs in domestic cricket as well.

"Bumrah, Shami, Ishant and Siraj batted in the nets and can contribute 20-30 runs which is a very good sign. See, results come later, but process is important and what you want to contribute as a member of the team is important. So they are working hard and we have faith in all of them," Ajinkya Rahane said.

The first Test between England and India will begin on August 4th and will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

