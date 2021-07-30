IND vs ENG 2021: “Our own Badshah” - Rohit Sharma compares Rishabh Pant’s latest avatar to famous rapper

Team India opener Rohit Sharma has shared a picture of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on his social media account and has compared the youngster’s look to noted rapped Badshah.

Both Rohit and Rishabh Pant are in the UK as part of Team India’s test tour of England. Having lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final to New Zealand in Southampton, India are now preparing for a five-match Test series against the hosts. The first match of the series will be in Nottingham from August 4.

On Friday, Rohit took to his Instagram handle and shared a solo picture of Rishabh Pant along with the caption:

“We have our own badshah here.

Indian batsman Kedar Jadhav responded to the post by commenting:

“Our very own Chacha Nehru”

Jadhav made the reference since Rishabh Pant’s T-shirt had a rose design on it.

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent in Durham left for Nottingham to prepare for the first Test, which starts early next month. India played a three-day practice match in Durham against a County XI as part of their preparations for the Test series.

When Team Rishabh Pant took on Team Shardul Thakur

A few days back, Team India cricketers were seen taking part in an innovative fielding drill during a training session in Durham. The players were divided into two teams, one led by Rishabh Pant and the other by pace bowler Shardul Thakur.

Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, explaining the rules, said:

"We have to catch the ball with either hand and throw with the opposite hand. If you get touched, you are out. You have to get seven passes and the ball has to stop in the middle between the cones there."

Rishabh Pant missed the practice match against the Select County XI after having tested COVID-positive. He rejoined the squad in Durham after recovering from the infection. Apart from Rishabh Pant, captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also missed the practice match in Durham due to injury issues.

🎥 Sample that for a fun drill session to get the side charged up! 👌 👌#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/0jUyaeWe6b — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

On Friday, the wicketkeeper-batsman uploaded a video on his Instagram Story, in which he is seen sweating it out in the gym as part of his preparations for the Test series against England.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar