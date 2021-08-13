IND vs ENG 2021 Rain update: Lord's weather today, August 13

The weather would be mostly overcast on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. After a delayed start on Day 1, fans got to see full 90 overs of action, with India taking the honors on the opening day, courtesy of an unbeaten century from KL Rahul.

Asked to bat first, India put on an 126-run opening stand to lay the platform. While Rohit Sharma missed a well-deserved century by 16 runs, skipper Virat Kohli once again failed to convert his start. India ended the day at 276/3, with Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle.

Weather at Lord's on Friday (Aug 13)

After an enthralling first day, fans are expected to witness another full day of action at Lord's. There is no chance of precipitation in the weather forecast. However, one cannot take things for granted when it comes to English weather.

The temperature will hover around 19 degrees Celscius and it will gradually increase as the day's play progresses. Similar weather is expected to prevail on Saturday as well.

The Weather Outlook also predicts the same weather conditions and we can expect jam-packed action at Lord's on Friday.

KL Rahul gets his name on the Lord's honors board

After a gritty knock of 84 at Trent Bridge, KL Rahul once again led India from the front with an unbeaten 127, including 12 fours and one six. His innings put India in the driver's seat at the end of the opening day.

Rahul landed in England as a backup option. With Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal ruled out of the first Test, the doors opened for the Karnataka batsman and he grabbed it with both hands. KL Rahul became only the 10th Indian batter to score a century at Lord's.

Addressing the press at the end of the day's play, Rohit Sharma, who saw Rahul bat from the other end, said that this is the best he has seen Rahul bat. Rohit said:

"This is probably the best that I have seen KL Rahul bat," Rohit Sharma said. "I thought he was very much in control from Ball 1. Till we finished the day today, he looked very much in control. At no point, it looked like he was confused or thinking too much, he was very clear about his plans. When you are clear with your plans, when you trust your plans, it definitely works. I thought today was his day and I thought he really made it count."

KL Rahul would want to add more runs to his tally and propel India to a challenging total at the end of the first innings.

Edited by Samya Majumdar