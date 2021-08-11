IND vs ENG 2021: Ravindra Jadeja overtakes Ben Stokes on ICC Test Rankings for All-Rounders

Ravindra Jadeja has attained second position in the latest ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders. The southpaw has overtaken English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is currently on an indefinite break from cricket for mental well-being.

Jadeja performed brilliantly in the Nottingham Test against England last week. Although the pitch did not assist the spinners much, Jadeja bowled 16 economical overs in two innings. He scored a half-century with the willow in the first innings that helped India take the crucial first-innings lead.

Courtesy of his all-round performance, Ravindra Jadeja now holds second place in the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders with 377 rating points to his name. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes (370 rating points) dropped to number three.

Jadeja is only seven points behind number one Test all-rounder Jason Holder (384 rating points). If the Indian all-rounder continues his excellent form in the next four Tests against England, he can soon become the world number one Test all-rounder.

There were quite a few changes in the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders. Apart from Ravindra Jadeja, Joe Root also improved his ranking. The English skipper now holds the 14th rank along with New Zealand's Neil Wagner. Meanwhile, Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali slipped to 17th and 18th positions, respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja is not the only Asian all-rounder to gain in ICC Rankings for all-rounders

Meet the new world number one T20I all-rounder

While Ravindra Jadeja inched closer to top position in the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has become the new world number one T20I all-rounder.

Shakib overtook Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi after winning the Player of the Series award in the recently-concluded series against Australia. In the same series, Shakib also became the first spinner to take 100 T20I wickets. The former Bangladesh captain has a slender one-point lead over Nabi in the rankings at the moment.

In the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings:



Shakib Al Hasan reclaims the No.1 all-rounder spot

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman storms into the top 10

Australia spinner Ashton Agar moves up to No.7



Full list: https://t.co/uR3Jx2jJ5V pic.twitter.com/sWFrtWDY5Z — ICC (@ICC) August 11, 2021

