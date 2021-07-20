IND vs ENG 2021: "Rishabh Pant at 6 in England is 1 place too high" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain reckons Rishabh Pant batting at no.6 for India in the upcoming five-match Test series against England will be one place too high for the 23-year-old in English conditions.

Rishabh Pant is seen as a sure-shot starter as India's wicketkeeper-batsman, given his recent exploits with the bat. However, former England skipper Nasser Hussain suggested that Pant's game might not be suited to come in at no.6 in English conditions.

In an interaction with the Daily Mail, Hussain also questioned whether India could afford to play two spinners if the pitches are not flat. He said:

"Of what I have seen of India, if England can get a par score in the first innings, with the seam-bowling resources they have, then they should be confident. Rishabh Pant at six in England is one place too high. India will have to find a new opener as Shubman Gill has been ruled out and can they afford to pick Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin if the ball is moving around? If they play on flat, belting pitches they can."

Rishabh Pant is expected to join the Indian team soon in Durham after he came down with COVID-19 around a week back. The wicketkeeper-batter had been staying in home isolation at an acquaintance's place in the UK.

"I would like a countdown clock on the ground" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain also talked about the need to quicken T20 cricket and stop unnecessary breaks. The former England skipper suggested that officials could have a countdown clock on the ground, with the fielding team having to bowl in that time frame. He said:

"T20 games are supposed to be short, sharp fun but I have watched games in India where they’re still broadcasting games at half past midnight. Taking your kid to a game in the evening, you’re worried about the journey home; the commute, trains, buses."

The 53-year-old added:

"We are getting to a stage where we are considering this delay, that delay, a DRS, a Covid break, a Covid sanitisation, and providing 10 minutes leeway. No, it must be a quick-paced game. There are too many stoppages. Yes, you do have to have tactics and at times the captain has to change the field. But if you tinker too much you must be penalised. I would like a countdown clock on the ground."

Tennis is one such sport where a countdown clock runs, and the players have to serve within the designated time frame. It remains to be seen whether the decision-makers will pay heed to Nasser Hussain's advice.

