Rishabh Pant treated James Anderson as if he was a spinner: Sunil Gavaskar

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was extremely impressed with the nonchalant manner in which Rishabh Pant played against England legend James Anderson as he approached his hundred.

The wicketkeeper-batsman attacked Anderson when the pacer took the second new ball. Pant stepped out and hit Anderson for a boundary and then reverse-flicked the 38-year-old over the slips.

Speaking to India Today while analyzing Rishabh Pant’s innings, Gavaskar said that the left-hander treated Anderson like a spin bowler.

"As he approached his hundred and as the second new ball came, he treated Anderson as if he was a spinner. A reverse-sweep against him, incredible batting. It was so good to see that he didn't miss out on a hundred this time," said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar further added that while it was disappointing to see Rishabh Pant not carry on his innings, the player's partnership with Washington Sundar did carry India to safe shores.

"He was dejected after that because he was really looking to take the England attack to the cleaners. It didn't happen but till then... the partnership between him and Washington Sundar has taken India to safety.”

Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar (60 not out) added 113 for the seventh wicket. Team India ended the day on 294 for 7, with a lead of 89. Axar Patel (11 not out) and Sundar were the two Indian batsmen at the end of the second day’s play.

How good is he? Unbelievable..what a knock under pressure...not the first time and won't be the last time..will be an all time great in all formats in the years to come.keep batting in this aggressive manner .thats why will be match winner and special..@bcci @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/1cRmnSw5ZB — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant took the attack by the scruff of the neck: Sunil Gavaskar

Rishabh Pant hit 13 fours and two sixes in his 118-ball knock of 101 runs. He was steady to start with and batted with patience, before teeing off towards the end of his innings. Praising the 23-year-old's performance, Gavaskar said:

"He took the attack by the scruff of the neck. But before that, he was actually sussing everything out, what the pitch is doing, what the bowlers are doing."

"He recognised the fact that England were handicapped by the fact that they didn't have too much confidence in their off-spinner Dom Bess. They were restricted to only 3 bowlers plus Joe Root and therefore, he took his time," noted Gavaskar.

