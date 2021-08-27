IND vs ENG 2021: Riyan Parag predicts Virat Kohli to score a century in the 2nd innings at Headingley

Young Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricketer Riyan Parag has backed out of form Virat Kohli to bounce back in the second innings of the Headingley Test.

The talismanic run-scorer managed only seven runs before falling to a fourth-stump delivery from James Anderson. As the debate continues to rife about Virat Kohli's lean patch, Riyan Parag has predicted that Virat Kohli will storm back into form in the second innings at Headingly, Leeds.

Taking to Twitter, Parag, an ardent admirer of Kohli, wrote:

"Virat Kohli 100 2nd innings lesgoo."

Virat Kohli 100 2nd innings lesgoo🤞🏻 #INDvsEND — Riyan Parag (@ParagRiyan) August 27, 2021

Virat Kohli has managed only 69 runs so far in three Tests at an average of 17.25 with a highest score of 42. Notably, England skipper Joe Root is the highest scorer in the series thus far, with 507 runs under his belt, including three centuries.

"Virat Kohli should give a call to Sachin Tendulkar" - Sunil Gavaskar on Indian captain's poor form

As the 2014 tour of England comes back to haunt Virat Kohli, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has advised the 32-year-old to give Sachin Tendulkar a call. It would not be something new as Kohli did the same thing seven years back.

Lowest Test Average since 2020:-

[min. 400 runs]



23.0: Virat Kohli

24.9: Cheteshwar Pujara

26.9: Ajinkya Rahane

29.4: Zak Crawley

29.7: Jason Holder

30.3: Kraigg Brathwaite#ENGvIND — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) August 26, 2021

Speaking on air, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"He should give a quick call to SRT (Tendulkar) and ask what should I do?. He should do what Sachin Tendulkar did at Sydney. Say to himself that I am not going to play the cover drive.

"That is a bit of a worry for me, because he is getting dismissed at the fifth, sixth and even seventh stump. In 2014, he was getting out more around the off-stump," Gavaskar added.

Speaking of the Headingley Test, England are currently well-placed with a sizeable lead of 345 runs. England skipper Joe Root (121) smacked another century to propel England to 423/8 at the end of Day 2's play.

Edited by Diptanil Roy