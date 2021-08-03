IND vs ENG 2021: "It spoils the entire balance" - Saba Karim on Mayank Agarwal being ruled out of the first Test

Saba Karim has opined that Mayank Agarwal being ruled out of the first Test against England will adversely impact the balance of the Indian team.

Agarwal was struck on his helmet by a Mohammed Siraj bouncer during the Indian team's net session and has been sidelined after showing signs of concussion. The development compounds Team India's injury problems after Shubman Gill, their initial choice of opener, had already been ruled out of the series due to shin splints.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim pointed out that Mayank Agarwal's absence was a massive setback for the Virat Kohli-led side. He said:

"It is a very huge blow. It spoils the entire balance and your full preparation. You don't have options left."

The former Indian wicket-keeper highlighted that KL Rahul might have to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in the current circumstances. Karim elaborated:

"I feel that KL Rahul will probably be given an opportunity as an opener because he had struck a century in the first-class match. So, you will have to make changes and make preparations different from your original thinking."

Other than Rahul, the Indian team have the option of batting Hanuma Vihari or the inexperienced Abhimanyu Easwaran at the top of the order. Ajinkya Rahane has already confirmed that Cheteshwar Pujara will continue to bat at No.3.

"I am worried that Mayank Agarwal should not have a serious injury" - Rajkumar Sharma

Mayank Agarwal has been kept under medical observation

Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed his concern about Mayank Agarwal's injury and hoped that it was not too serious. He observed:

"I am quite sorry about this thing. He has been kept out because of a concussion, so I want and wish that there is no serious injury, that there should not be any clot because it is very early and if he has already been kept out, I am worried that Mayank Agarwal should not have a serious injury which can be a cause of great concern."

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are also being flown over by the BCCI as replacement players for the Test series against England. The former could have been an excellent alternative as an opener but is not yet available for selection.

