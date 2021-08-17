"The biggest turning point was Pujara and Rahane's partnership" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim has picked the fourth-wicket partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane as the biggest turning point of the Lord's Test between India and England.

Rahane joined Pujara in the middle when India were floundering at a score of 55/3 in their second innings, ahead of England by just 28 runs. The duo added exactly 100 runs and kept the English attack at bay for almost fifty overs.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim highlighted that two partnerships in the Indian second innings swung the match the visitors' way. He said:

"I feel there were two or three turning points in this match. The biggest turning point was Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's partnership. After that yesterday, it was a very important time when India had lost eight wickets. There Bumrah and Shami stitched together a valuable partnership for their team."

The former Indian wicket-keeper added that the scalps of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, on the stroke of tea and just after that respectively, were also game-defining moments. Saba Karim observed:

"Along with that, Jonny Bairstow's wicket just before tea and after that in the first over itself, Bumrah took the wicket of Joe Root. I feel because of these turning moments only India won the match brilliantly and defeated England."

Bairstow was initially not given out by the on-field umpire. But the decision had to be reversed when Virat Kohli opted for a review and Ishant Sharma's delivery was seen striking the middle stump.

Virat Kohli's Roar when Ishant Sharma gets Johnny Bairstow on the last ball before tea Break. #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/Li0qrjAu3N — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 16, 2021

"KL Rahul's knock was outstanding" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim feels KL Rahul was correctly chosen as the Player of the Match

Saba Karim was also asked if Mohammed Siraj could have been a contender for the Player of the Match award that was given to KL Rahul. He responded:

"He was definitely a contender but KL Rahul's knock was outstanding. India had to bat first in overcast conditions, there he had a partnership with Rohit Sharma, although he played a slow knock. As soon as Rohit Sharma got out, he accelerated after that and gave the platform to the Indian team in the first innings."

The former Indian selector signed off by explaining why KL Rahul was chosen for the accolade. Saba Karim pointed out:

"We have discussed many times that whenever India scores more than 350 in the first innings, their chances of winning will increase. KL Rahul had a huge role in that. It was a wicket where other players struggled, only KL Rahul and Joe Root scored centuries, I feel because of that only KL Rahul was given the Man of the Match."

For his majestic 1st innings ton at Lord's 🏟️ @klrahul11 is our Man of the Match for the second Test 😎#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 | #ENGvIND



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/KGM2YELLde pic.twitter.com/labkZwGgUl — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2021

KL Rahul's 129-run knock came in the most trying conditions of the Test match. Having batted through the first day, he would have hoped to play an even more substantial knock but was dismissed off just the second delivery of Day 2.

Edited by Sai Krishna