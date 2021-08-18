IND vs ENG 2021: Sachin Tendulkar credits IPL for India's fast bowling brilliance

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar believes the IPL has had a big role to play in the development of Indian fast bowlers. India have performed well in overseas conditions in the past 2-3 years and their fast bowling has been the main reason behind it.

According to Tendulkar, the fast bowlers are looked after by their IPL franchises with respect to training and diet. The former Indian batsman believes that is what ultimately helps them get fitter and better.

Tendulkar congratulated the Indian fast bowling unit as well as the coaches for making the pacers capable of being potent and formidable away from home.

"What according to me the IPL has done is, the IPL has given us exposure to a lot of youngsters. There are a number of eyeballs following these youngsters. And now I think there is more awareness as far as their diet is concerned, training methods are concerned, their discipline, focus, everything has come together. Here's a big congratulations to our fast bowling unit and the coaching staff. Everyone has put in a lot of energy and made things happen," Sachin Tendulkar was quoted as saying by TimesofIndia.com.

India has the best fast bowling unit in the world today: Sachin Tendulkar

That was some Test match #TeamIndia! 👏🏻🇮🇳



Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me.



Very well played! ☺️



#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/BLpdMdNx2J — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar is convinced that India have the best pace attack in the world at the moment after the side's magnificent win at Lord's. India had just 60 overs to bowl England out on hostile territory in the second innings and managed to do it with more than eight overs to spare.

What impressed Tendulkar the most was the pacers' ability to pick wickets in clumps. He believes the fast bowlers are worthy of all the praise they have received and will receive in the future after such an emphatic victory.

"This is, I think, as a unit, possibly the best fast bowling unit today in the world and they deserve that title according to me because they have really bowled well in foreign conditions where there is not much help to spinners, the fast bowlers have raised their hands up and turned the whole game upside down. It’s not about bowling 35-40 overs and then getting five wickets, I think they have done so in quick succession, so according to me, they deserve all the accolades and the celebrations going around the Indian team," Sachin Tendulkar concluded.

The two teams will face off against each other at Headingley, Leeds next on August 25th for the third Test.

Reliving Lord's triumph from the dressing room 👏 👏



The range of emotions, the reactions & the aura in the #TeamIndia dressing room post the historic win at the @HomeOfCricket. 👍 👍 - by @RajalArora



Watch this special feature 🎥 👇 #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/9WFzGX4rDi pic.twitter.com/uR63cLS7j4 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2021

