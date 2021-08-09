IND vs ENG 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar picks his preferred Indian XI for the 2nd Test; leaves out Jadeja

Sanjay Manjrekar has picked his preferred Indian team for the second Test against England. Ravindra Jadeja is one of the notable exclusions from the side that played the first Test.

Team India were denied a probable victory in the first Test at Nottingham as the final day's play was washed out. The Virat Kohli-led side played four seamers and a solitary spinner in the match, a decision that seemed to have yielded the desired results.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar decided to stick with the same top-order batsmen that Team India fielded in the first Test. He said:

"Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be my openers. At No. 3, I will want to play Pujara. We didn't get to see a lot of his batting in the second innings but I will still want to play him."

While Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane held on to their positions in the former Indian cricketer's side, he picked an additional specialist batsman in Hanuma Vihari. Sanjay Manjrekar reasoned:

"Then Virat Kohli will be No. 4, Ajinkya Rahane No. 5. A slightly controversial selection because I will like to get a specialist batsman at No.6, some depth in the batting because two or three batsmen are out of form and the ball moves a little as well in England."

Sanjay Manjrekar added that Rishabh Pant can be more destructive if made to bat at No. 7. He observed:

"I feel if Rishabh Pant comes at No. 7, he can prove even more dangerous and can play very well with the tail-enders. I am playing Vihari because the last Test match he played, he batted for 2.5 hours to save India."

Virat Kohli suggested in the post-match presentation that Team India are likely to continue with the same template in terms of their composition for the upcoming Tests. Vihari is unlikely to be picked for the second Test in such a scenario.

Captain Virat Kohli confirmed that the template for the same and most likely playing XI to be the same in the series. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 8, 2021

Sanjay Manjrekar's selection of bowlers in his preferred Indian team

Sanjay Manjrekar picked Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Ravindra Jadeja

While picking three seamers and a spinner in his four-pronged attack, Sanjay Manjrekar opted to go with Ravichandran Ashwin instead of Ravindra Jadeja. He explained:

"I will like to bring in Ashwin, who I feel was dropped wrongly in the first match. I am bringing a bowler who has greater chances of taking wickets on a good pitch. I will play three seamers - Shami, Bumrah. I don't know if Ishant is fit but I will go with Siraj because he has the capability to take five wickets."

Brilliant Cricketer @imjadeja !!! First name on any team sheet … #ENGvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 6, 2021

Jadeja is likely to hold on to his spot for the second Test after having scored a half-century at Nottingham. Ashwin can edge out Shardul Thakur in the playing XI if the pitch at Lord's is not as seamer-friendly as the one at Trent Bridge.

Edited by Sai Krishna