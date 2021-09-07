''The way he has led the side, he has made them believe''- Shane Warne lauds Virat Kohli's leadership skills after India win at The Oval

Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne has heaped high praise on Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his leadership qualities on Day 5 of the Oval Test.

Speaking on Sky Sports during the post-match show, Warne opined that Kohli has got the respect and backing of all his players. This, he said, is a hallmark of a great leader.

The champion leg-spinner said:

"They (Indian team) look up to him (Virat Kohli). He has got the respect of all the players. They back him and they play for him. It's important as a captain that your team play for you."

Coming into the fifth day of the Oval Test, it was certain that Kohli's tactical acumen and his leadership skills would be put to the test. At the start of the day, India aimed to take 10 wickets on a docile pitch.

It is fair to say that while the bowling group led by Jasprit Bumrah did a remarkable job, the Indian captain was spot on with his fielding and bowling changes.

One of the things that defines Kohli's character is the unrelenting belief that he has. Warne believes that the 32-year-old has made a difference to the team by infusing the same belief in his group of men.

Warne said:

"The way he has led the side, he has made them believe. Belief is such an important part of sport. If you don't believe, it doesn't matter how good a side you have, if you don't believe that you can do it, and Virat Kohli gives them the belief,"

Kohli has time and again iterated in his interviews that for him Test match cricket is the pinnacle of the sport.

His penchant for Test cricket is reflected by the sheer energy and passion that he brings to the field and the manner in which he celebrates every wicket.

''Long live test cricket while we have Virat Kohli playing''- Shane Warne

This is an era where there are constant fears about Test cricket's future. But Warne believes Kohli's passion and love has infused life into the purest format of the game.

Further elaborating on his point, Warne said:

"I think we have all got to say 'Thank you Virat!' He loves Test cricket and has made it his priority. India are the powerhouse of world cricket and you've got the biggest superstar on the planet in Virat Kohli saying that Test cricket is important.

We are going to Australia and win and we are going to England and win. That means we have won in India where the ball spins, the fast, bouncy pitches in Australia and the seaming swinging pitches in England, and we can do it with this side,"

Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/fJx8A240MS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 6, 2021

The veteran leg-spinner signed off by urging Virat to continue playing Test cricket for as long as possible.

"Long live Test cricket while we have Virat Kohli playing. Please play for a long long time, Virat!"

A 157-run win in the 4th Test has given India a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series. The Old Trafford Test will be a great opportunity for Kohli to become the first Indian skipper to register series wins in Australia and England.

Edited by Aditya Singh