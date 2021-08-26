"Shot selection by Indian batsmen was pathetic" - Danish Kaneria 

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria criticized the Indian batsmen for their poor selection on Day 1 of the third Test against England at Headingley. India registered their third lowest total in England after getting bowled out for a paltry 78.

What was your favourite moment of Day 1? 🔥



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 25, 2021

The visitors endured a horror day after electing to bat first. Opting to play the same team from the Lord's Test, India were reduced to 21/3 with James Anderson (3/8) letting his bowling do the talking. Things continued to take a turn for the worse as only two Indian batsmen reached double figures.

Following a poor display, Danish Kaneria spoke of how the batsmen played shots that were strictly not advised in typical English conditions. He noted that Rishabh Pant, in particular, needs to understand the difference in which the ball behaves while playing in England.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

"The selection of the Indian batting was really pathetic. Seriously, because they batted poorly today. You cannot play away from the body in England. Australia is a different proposition, there is bounce, but there is not much swing or seam. Pant has to play closer to the body in England."

He assessed the dismissals of India's top-order batsmen and admired the craft of James Anderson, who wreaked havoc in his only spell of the innings. Kaneria added:

"Batsmen cannot play open, expansive drives over there. Look at KL Rahul for instance, he went to drive a full ball outside the off stump and lost his wicket. Then came Pujara, after bringing several deliveries into him, Anderson made one to move away and he got the wicket. Virat Kohli resisted a lot, showed a lot of patience but succumbed to a relatively straight ball in the end."

India will need a miracle to overcome this situation: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria noted how India have bounced back from situations like this previously, citing the Adelaide debacle as an example. India were bundled out for their lowest ever total of 36 against Australia in the first Test, but managed to secure the series 2-1 after wins in Melbourne and Sydney.

Kaneria believes that such a miracle might be in the offing again, but stressed the fact that it needs to come from the batsmen rather than the bowling unit. He explained:

"Even here I feel that the Indian team needs a miracle and that miracle needs to come from the batting unit. It will not happen from the bowlers because they will do their job on Day 2. They got out for 78, where it should not have happened. They batted poorly after electing to bat first."

England escaped unscathed on Day 1 and held a 42 run lead over India. The hosts are 120 for no loss heading into Day 2 with both Rory Burns (52 not out) and Haseeb Hameed (60 not out) still at the crease having made half-centuries.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra