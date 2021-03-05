“Smacked of defensiveness”- David Lloyd slams England’s selection strategy for 4th Test

David Lloyd has launched a scathing criticism of England’s playing 11, explaining how their selection strategy has already put them on the back foot in the fourth Test. The former cricketer accused England of being too defensive, which handed India the initiative before a ball was even bowled in Ahmedabad.

England failed to pile on the pressure after winning the toss and deciding to bat, with the visitors bundled out for 205 on Day 1. Ben Stokes was the only English player to score a half-century as their extended batting line-up flattered to decive.

In his column for Sportsmail, David Lloyd explained how England's team selection handed the advantage to Team India.

“England's selection smacked of defensiveness. Playing seven batsmen and only three frontline bowlers told India they were happy to get a draw,” Lloyd wrote.

India today with the ball showed why they are so good in these conditions ... Pitch did very little for 60 overs and they completely out skilled & out thought England ... !! High class ... England with the Bat were very very average ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 4, 2021

England have interestingly gone with just one frontline seamer in James Anderson. The visitors decided to beef up their batting unit, playing Dan Lawrence in place of Jofra Archer. Dominic Bess came into the side as well as England went in with only three genuine bowlers.

David Lloyd didn't agree with England's team selection, suggesting their approach isn’t fit for a side that are looking to pick up 20 wickets in a Test match.

“You need to take 20 wickets to win a Test and England need a victory to square the series. I'd have gone with Mark Wood on a well-prepared pitch. I don't think they needed Dom Bess,” Lloyd added.

England's batting effort leaves Lloyd disappointed

Advertisement

On a pitch that was considerably flatter than the last two raging turners, England could only muster 205 in their first innings. While the top-order quickly collapsed, the middle-order failed to convert their starts into big scores. Ben Stokes threw his wicket away after scoring 55, and none among Ollie Pope (29), Jonny Bairstow (28) and Dan Lawrence (46) crossed the 50-run mark, despite starting positively.

Eight out of the 10 England wickets fell to spinners as the visitors struggled to deal with the slower bowlers yet again. Straighter deliveries continued to bamboozle England's batsmen, and David Lloyd didn’t mince his words while talking about their batting effort.

“England's batsmen have been slow to learn against spin. Angles are all wrong with their bats, heads and bodies. Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley played like novices. Ollie Pope got down the pitch but his bottom hand was coming through and he was hitting it to mid-on, rather than between the bowler and mid-off,” Lloyd explained.

India finished Day 1 at 24/1, trailing England by 181 runs. The home team will want to take a decent first-innings lead to put further pressure on Joe Root's side.