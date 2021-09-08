“Somehow I had the belief that we would win even without Ravi Ashwin" - Farokh Engineer 

Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer praised India's exploits that gave them a historic 157-run victory over England at The Oval. Engineer also noted how Virat Kohli proved a point by leading his side to victory despite the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI.

The desire to ignite something different every day never burns out. 🤜 🔥🔥🤩 pic.twitter.com/6U9s7LZpP6 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 26, 2021

The off-spinner's non-selection has been the talk of the series so far off the field. While Ashwin's exclusion was deemed justified in the first two contests due to the prominent overcast conditions, several touted him to be in the team for the contests at Leeds and The Oval.

Virat Kohli continues to persist with the template he outlined in the first Test and to his credit, he has been delivering success with it as well. Speaking to Telegraph India, Farokh Engineer said:

“Somehow I had the belief that we would win even without Ravi Ashwin. With Ashwin, it would have been much easier... Virat has got a mind of his own and he has proved his point.”

Conditions greatly benefitted spin bowling in the final two days at The Oval. There is no doubt that Ashwin would have been a handy choice, given that England also fielded four left-handers in their team.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja made good use of the rough for the left-handers, picking up two wickets in the fourth innings. The left-arm spinner's performance made many wonder how difficult Ashwin's skills would have been for the English batsmen to negotiate.

We are very lucky that we have a great bowler in Bumrah: Farokh Engineer

Farokh Engineer noted the fast bowling unit's contributions in the victory as well. He singled out Jasprit Bumrah for his versatality and feels that India are very lucky to have a bowler of his caliber.

“We are very lucky that we have a great bowler in Bumrah. He has got that natural inswinging yorker which is a lethal delivery. We call it the toe crusher and he bowls that at will. Umesh Yadav did well too,” Engineer said.

Each step, each success leads to the next one. So proud of this team 💯🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tXly0dccll — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 6, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah turned the game on its head with a fine exhibit of reverse swing in a six-over spell that sent both Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow back into the pavilion. The pacer dished out two lethal, unplayable deliveries in a short span to swing the game completely in India's favor.

Also Read

Team India have an opportunity to wrap up the series in style as they travel to Manchester to compete in the final Test of the five-match series. The match will begin on Friday (September 10).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra