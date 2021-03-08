Sourav Ganguly credits NCA head coach Rahul Dravid for India’s strong bench strength

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has hailed former India captain Rahul Dravid for his work as head coach of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

According to Sourav Ganguly, his former India teammate has had a major role to play in the development of India’s bench strength.

In recent times, players like Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have stepped up for the team and delivered in the absence of seniors. In an interview with India Today, Sourav Ganguly said about Dravid:

“I always say that Rahul Dravid has done a great job at the NCA (in Bangalore) as he looks after the second-string players. Mohammed Siraj, you know I see a lot of talent in him, Shardul Thakur every time they have got opportunities they have just stood up."

Speaking about how fringe players raised their game in Australia, the 48-year-old pointed out how Siraj and Thakur played a major role in India’s historic win Down Under. Sourav Ganguly stated:

“We spoke about Bumrah for all of last year, but India wins without him as well. In Australia the last Test match, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, no Ishant Sharma in the squad, and you beat Australia in Australia. That's remarkable.”

Siraj also impressed in the Test series against England at home, delivering key wickets even as the spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin dominated proceedings.

Congratulations Team India for winning the series and getting to the finals of WTC ..it's a monumental effort to be in the bubble for so long and still play such good cricket for last 5months .. outstanding..@bcci @imVkohli @JayShah @ThakurArunS @RaviShastriOfc @ajinkyarahane88 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 6, 2021

Had Pant stayed on for 5-6 overs, India could have won the Sydney Test: Sourav Ganguly

The former India captain, who nurtured a generation of match-winners in Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag among others, was also highly pleased with Rishabh Pant’s development.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper batsman was the third highest run-getter in the recently-concluded India-England Tests, scoring 270 runs in six innings at an average of 54.

The highlight of the series was his match-turning hundred in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, with India in trouble. Terming Pant a match-winner, Ganguly said:

"I have seen Pant very closely and I believe in match-winners. When they get going on their day, they single-handedly can win matches. Rishabh Pant is such a player. I have also said this in the past, had he stayed at the crease for 5 or 6 overs, India could have won the Sydney Test. He is a game-changer. I like match-winners. In my time, we had Sehwag, Yuvraj, Dhoni.”

Speaking specifically about his knock in Ahmedabad, Sourav Ganguly added:

"Look at the way he played against England. India were 146 for 6 (in the 4th Test in Ahmedabad). The match could have gone anyway. He turned it around with his knock. Look at his game sense. The second new ball came in. His counterattack against Anderson was brilliant."

How good is he? Unbelievable..what a knock under pressure...not the first time and won't be the last time..will be an all time great in all formats in the years to come.keep batting in this aggressive manner .thats why will be match winner and special..@bcci @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/1cRmnSw5ZB — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 5, 2021

In the interview, Sourav Ganguly also informed that the India-New Zealand World Test Championship (WTC) final will be played in Southampton instead of Lord’s.