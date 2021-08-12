IND vs ENG 2021: “Stuart little not Chris” - Twitterati trolls Mohammad Azharuddin for referring to wrong Broad in post

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin got trolled for referring to Chris Broad instead of Stuart Broad in his Twitter post related to the India-England 2nd Test at Lord’s.

On Wednesday, veteran England fast bowler Stuart Broad was ruled out of the Test series against India due to a calf injury. He picked up the injury during a warm-up session at Lord’s ahead of the second Test.

Referring to the development, Azharuddin took to his Twitter account and wrote:

“With injuries to #ChrisBroad and @jimmy9 England will have a second string of bowlers. Advantage India. #IndvsEng #EngvsInd.”

Chris Broad is the father of Stuart Broad. A former cricketer himself, he played 25 Tests and 34 ODIs for England from 1984 to 1989. He is now a match referee.

Reacting to the post, Twitterati pointed out to Azhar that he had mentioned the wrong Broad. Here are some Twitter reactions:

While Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the entire series against India, England’s lead pacer James Anderson is also a doubtful starter for Lord's due to tightness in his quad muscles.

Stuart Broad penned emotional note after being ruled out due to calf injury

After it was confirmed that Stuart Broad won’t take any further part in the India series due to his calf injury, the veteran bowler took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note.

Expressing disappointment at missing out on the remainder of the series against India, he added that his primary objective was to gain fitness for the upcoming Ashes.

The 35-year-old bowler wrote:

"Things can change so quickly. A moment before training all smiles, then during the warm up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle then the next step felt like I’d been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg. I actually turned to @jimmya9 and asked why he whipped me! But when I realised he was no where near me, I knew I was in trouble. Scans say Grade 3 calf. All so innocuous."

"Season over & gutted to miss this India Test Series but a huge focus on Australia now. Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps & be the fittest I can be heading out there. Big focus in my brain. Good luck to the @englandcricket boys this week. I’ll be watching every ball from my sofa hoping to see runs & wickets in the glorious Lord’s sunshine," he added.

Young pacer Saqib Mahmood has been added to the England Test squad in the wake of growing injury concerns in the pace department.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra