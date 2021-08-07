IND vs ENG 2021: Suryakumar Yadav finds ‘perfect setting’ to watch Nottingham Test while in quarantine 

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has found a creative way to follow the India vs England battle in Nottingham as he spends time in quarantine. The 30-year-old has shared a clip on his Instagram story in which he is seen watching the first Test on a device placed on his training equipment.

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw are currently in mandatory isolation after having arrived in the UK from Sri Lanka to join the Test squad as injury replacements. Ahead of the five-match Test series, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan were declared unfit to take any part in the matches against England.

On Saturday, Suryakumar Yadav shared the video of him watching Team India bat in the second innings on his Instagram story. In the clip, James Anderson is seen bowling to Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai Indians batter shared the interesting video with the caption:

“Perfect Setting.”

After arriving in England earlier this week, Suryakumar Yadav and Shaw immediately went into quarantine. The duo will be allowed to join the Indian Test squad after completing their isolation and returning multiple negative RT-PCR tests.

According to reports, Suryakumar Yadav and Shaw are likely to be available for selection from the second Test of the series. However, India are unlikely to push them directly into a Test without any practice.

First breakthrough for England!



Stuart Broad bowls an absolute peach to dismiss KL Rahul for 26. #ENGvIND | #WTC23 | https://t.co/HOyTN1o5ml pic.twitter.com/d5apDZCnRZ — ICC (@ICC) August 7, 2021

A couple of days ago, Suryakumar Yadav shared an Instagram story in which Rohit Sharma and his family were seen checking up on him by maintaining social distance. The cricketer interacted with his MI skipper from the balcony in his hotel room.

Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw were flown to the UK on special permission

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw were flown to the UK from Colombo on special permission. A report in Cricbuzz a few days back stated that Suryakumar Yadav and Shaw’s entry to England was being allowed as part of a specially-created rule for sportspersons by the UK Government. Sri Lanka is a Red List nation under the UK government's travel advisory.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made use of this special provision, which ensured Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi could travel to the UK without any hassles.

The departure of the duo for England from Sri Lanka seemed uncertain after both were sent into isolation as they were identified as close contacts of Krunal Pandya, who had tested COVID-positive. However, after both Suryakumar Yadav and Shaw produced COVID-negative tests, they were sent to England.

Meanwhile, India ended Day 4 of the Nottingham Test at 52 for 1. They need 157 runs to win on Day 5.

