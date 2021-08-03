IND vs ENG 2021: Suryakumar Yadav shares in-flight picture with Prithvi Shaw on their way to England

Indian middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav is currently enjoying a dream run. After doing well in limited-overs cricket he has now been picked for the India-England Test series.

This is Suryakumar Yadav's first opportunity to represent India in red-ball cricket. He took to his Instagram account to share pictures of Prithvi Shaw and himself on a flight to England. He captioned his post:

"Counting my blessings. Next stop, England!"

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have been called up as replacements to the Indian team. Shubhman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Washington Sundar have been ruled out due to injuries.

Suryakumar and Shaw played a limited-overs series in Sri Lanka and are therefore joining the Indian team late. Quarantine rules in England means that the duo will mostly be available from the third Test onwards.

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw's departure was further delayed as Krunal Pandya had tested positive for COVID-19. The duo were in close contact with him and had to go into isolation. After all the protocols were fulfilled they have now finally left for England.

Suryakumar Yadav would want to continue his dream run

Suryakumar Yadav has been brilliant over the last few years. He had been doing well in the IPL for quite some time but was failing to make it to the Indian team. Things finally changed for him when he got an opportunity in the Indian team in 2021 to play white ball cricket. He made the most of this opportunity as he scored a fifty in his debut T20I innings against England.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 139 runs at an average of 46.33 in T20I's and has 124 runs at an average of 62 in ODI's. He has had a fantastic start to his international career and will look to continue the same in red-ball cricket as well. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been struggling for form and Suryakumar could definitely get an opportunity against England this summer.

The five-match Test series between India and England is scheduled to begin on August 4 in Nottingham. Both teams will look to start the series on a positive note as it is part of the World Test Championship as well.

While English conditions are amongst the toughest in world cricket for touring sides, India will definitely believe they can beat England in their own backyard.

