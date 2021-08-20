IND vs ENG 2021: Team India bids adieu to London and heads to Headingley for third Test

After securing an emphatic victory in the second Test at Lord's, the Indian squad bid adieu to London. They will now head to Headingley in Leeds, which will host the third Test of the series, which will commence on August 25.

Swashbuckling opening batsman Prithvi Shaw took to his official Instagram handle to inform Indian cricket fans about the squad's journey from London to Leeds. He shared a picture of himself in the company of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, and Suryakumar Yadav from the team bus.

Interestingly, all five cricketers represent Mumbai in the domestic arena. Shaw captioned the post:

"Travel day 🚌 Off to Leeds 🇬🇧"

Team India currently leads the series by 1-0. The first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw after rain played a spoilsport and washed out the final day of play.

Joe Root's England side will be looking to make a comeback and win the third Test to level the series at Leeds. Team India will hope to continue their good run of form and take a 2-0 lead by winning the upcoming contest. Fans can expect another thrilling encounter at Headingley next week.

Shaw, Agarwal, and will have to wait for opportunities in the opening department: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra feels that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been exceptional in the opening department in recent times. The duo have performed well in both Tests in England so far and are India's leading run-scorers in the series at the moment.

Due to this, Aakash Chopra opined that other opening players like Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, and Shubman Gill will have to wait longer to get opportunities as openers. In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"The manner in which they (Rohit and Rahul) are batting, the patience, determination, dedication and application with which they are playing, I think this is here to stay for a very very long time. I am sorry Mayank, I love you. I love you Shubman Gill but it is very difficult for their number to come now. Prithvi Shaw's name is way down in the list, but then this is the reality, one man's loss, another man's opportunity."

Opening pairs with 100-runs Partnership for India across formats:



Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir,

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul,

End of the list.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/oKvJDsIhPo — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) August 12, 2021

