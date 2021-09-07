"The benchmark is a lot higher than mere mortals" - Deep Dasgupta feels Virat Kohli needs a hundred

Former India wicketkeeper batter Deep Dasgupta opined that Virat Kohli ought to score a century sooner rather than later. He reckons that the standards for a player of Kohli’s caliber are higher than most others. Fifties are just not sufficient for his prolonged class.

Kohli has looked in excellent touch with the bat in India's ongoing series against England. He has scored two fifties and two forties across four Tests but has failed to convert the starts to a big score.

Speaking on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast, Deep Dasgupta stated that the benchmark for players like Virat Kohli is much higher than mere mortals.

“I think he needs a hundred. A player of his class and the kind of runs he has scored, the performances that he has had. I think, for them, the benchmark is a lot higher than mere mortals. Obviously, for him, the benchmark would be a hundred. It’s not just about getting fifties and all. We are talking about Virat Kohli here.”

The Indian skipper will have an opportunity to sign the series off with a hundred when the action moves on to Old Trafford for the final Test.

Virat Kohli has had an extended run without a century now

Virat Kohli hasn't scored a Test century for nearly two years now

Virat Kohli has endured a long run without reaching the three-figure mark now. The last century the 32-year-old made in Test matches was against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Kohli has scored five fifties in the ensuing 22 months but failed to convert even one of those into a century. He had one of the best conversion rates until that point with 27 centuries and 22 fifties. However, the last couple of years have had a different story to tell.

There is plenty of time before India play Test cricket again after the series against England. Hence, Virat Kohli would love to end the century draught before the end of the current series.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra