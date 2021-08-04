IND vs ENG 2021: "The big difference is in terms of attitude" - David Gower highlights the difference between Virat Kohli's India and previous Indian teams

Former England captain David Gower highlighted a paradigm shift in the Indian Cricket Team's attitude ahead of the the marquee five-match Test series against England. The visitors enter as favorites to win the series ahead of the first Test, which begins on August 4 (Wednesday) in Nottingham.

Virat Kohli's India will look to add to their tally of three series wins on English soil, with their last victory coming back in 2007 under Rahul Dravid. Speaking on the eve of the first Test, David Gower stressed that the current side are not worried about playing in England.

Speaking to News18, Gower said:

"Any Test series between India and England is always very very special. And what has changed over the years whenever India has come to England, something which is very obvious is that the fight they show. There were some great performances by some individuals, especially someone like Sunil Gavaskar who used to score all over the world."

"But there were times when England would try to play home advantage for many players. Nowadays, this Indian team under Virat Kohli is not worried about being in England. The weather is now hot and dry but yes the big difference (with this Indian team, compared to others is) in terms of attitude," David Gower added.

India enter the England series on the back of a defeat in the WTC final against New Zealand. However, many former cricketers, including Michael Vaughan and Sunil Gavaskar, have backed the Kohli-led side to win the five-match contest.

"The current line-up of Indian pacers is the best" - David Gower

India's dominance in the red-ball format over the last few years can be attributed mostly to their fast bowlers. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and most recently Mohammed Siraj on their last Australian tour, have done exceedingly well.

Speaking on the same lines, David Gower believes this is the best lot of pacers India have ever produced.

"Yes, you are right that this current line-up of Indian pacer is best where you have got so many options. Look at this attack, they are very very good and will enjoy bowling with the Dukes balls in these conditions."

This series marks the beginning of the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship and India will aim to start with a bang.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra