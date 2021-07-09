"There isn’t a prouder moment than wearing this white shirt"- Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane recenntly reflected on his journey in Test cricket so far and stated there was no prouder moment in his life than donning the whites to play Test matches for India.

He recently posted a photo of himself in an Indian Test jersey on Instagram. Ajinkya Rahane penned a long caption for the post, in which the Indian batsman recalled how he was taught the significance of whites in cricket during his childhood days.

"As children, we were told to wear whites to the cricket field in order to maintain decorum and discipline as a team. I got to understand the larger significance of this colour and the place it holds in our sport only after growing up," Ajinkya Rahane wrote.

The Indian Test team's vice-captain, who has played 74 Tests for the country, then mentioned how proud he feels while wearing the white kit and representing India. Rahane concluded by saying he relished every moment of his Test career thus far.

"Safe to say, there isn’t a prouder moment than wearing this shirt and representing the country on the field. Have relished every moment of it so far," Ajinkya Rahane added.

Can Ajinkya Rahane improve his Test record in England this year?

Ajinkya Rahane has played Test cricket all around the globe, but his batting average is the lowest in English conditions. So far, the right-handed batsman has played 11 Tests on English soil, amassing 620 runs at an average of 29.52.

In the ICC World Test Championship Final against the Blackcaps, Ajinkya Rahane scored 59 runs in two innings. He will have an opportunity to improve his record in England during the 5-match Test series against the hosts, starting next month. It will be interesting to see how Rahane performs for Team India in the five Tests.

