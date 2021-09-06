"This team has done some special things over the past few years" - Chris Woakes optimistic of England win on Day 5 of Oval Test

England all-rounder Chris Woakes hasn't ruled out a record successful run-chase on Day Dive of the fourth Test against India. England's opening pair gave their side a bright start while chasing 368 to win at the Oval. Rory Burns (31 not out) and Haseeb Hameed (43 not out) have shared an unbroken 77-run stand so far.

It's worth noting that the highest fourth-innings chase at this venue is 263. While the track has so far supported the batsmen, India's lone spinner Ravindra Jadeja found his rhythm late in the day. The visitors will hope those footmarks outside the off-stump create more chances to take wickets on Day Five.

But Chris Woakes remembers instances when England snatched victories from even the unlikeliest situations. Woakes admits the hosts have a lot of work to do but have plenty of time.

"This team has done some special things over the past few years in all different formats. You can draw on those experiences, what we have done in the past and what we are capable of as a team. We've certainly got the belief we can get the win. A lot of hard work needs to be done. A lot of the time it's just believing that you have the ability, then going out and executing," Woakes told the BBC Test Match Special.

Indeed, the situation matches the 2019 Ashes encounter at Headingley. Ben Stokes struck a stunning 135* then to pull off England's highest successful run-chase in Tests. The Three Lions chased down 360 to win the match with one wicket to spare.

Tomorrow morning is going to be tricky again: Chris Woakes

Rory Burns (left) and Haseeb Hameed forged an unbeaten 77-run stand in the final session of Day 4

Woakes lauded England openers Burns and Hameed for their 77-run stand on Day 4, which has given their side a genuine chance of winning the game. However, the pacer feels things will be tricky once again on Day 5 and that there is still work to be done.

"To get to the close none down is a huge boost for us. There is enough time in the game to get the runs. After that session we feel more pleased than at the start of our innings. We know it is a good pitch. You reassess at tea and see if you can win from there."

"We feel it''s a good enough wicket to be able to chase that score. We certainly got the belief that we can go in and get to win, a lot of hard work still needs to be done."

Woakes, who might have a role to play here as well, was part of a stunning, Day 5 English win against Pakistan at Headingley last year. Chasing 277, Woakes walked out to bat with England teetering at 117-5. He proceeded to score an unbeaten 84 and stitched together a match-winning partnership with Jos Buttler as England grabbed an unlikely three-wicket win.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra