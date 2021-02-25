Twitterati hails Rohit Sharma for his innings amidst sensational batting collapse

Rohit Sharma was able to add only 9 runs to his overnight score of 57, as the star opener was dismissed by England's left-arm orthodox spinner Jack Leach for 66. The 33-year-old tried to sweep the ball but missed it altogether. The impact was the umpire's call, which was out, and hence he had to return to the pavilion.

Fans on Twitter applaud Rohit Sharma's incredible knock

This was a sensational innings from Rohit Sharma, given that the hosts lost a heap of wickets in the first session of Day 2. Fans on Twitter understood that each run from the opener's bat was worth its weight in gold.

Thus, although Rohit Sharma missed out on a well-deserved hundred, Twitterati lauded him for his gritty innings. Here is what they had to say:

He deserved a ton 💔🥺🥺



But his 66 is very crucial for India 🥰😊 — S Vashistha (@svashistha_45) February 25, 2021

The scores of other batsman proves the importance of Rohit Sharma's knock on this pitch 🙏

Well played @ImRo45 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/WVNDc9GSdr — SHUBHAM (@RohitianShubham) February 25, 2021

Can I please say that @ImRo45 is the best batsman against spin in Indian team? — Vishesh Koul (@visheshkoul7) February 25, 2021

Well played, Ro. Once again, he made batting look so easy when wickets keep falling on the other end @ImRo45 💙#RohitSharma #INDvENG — RO45 FAN - VOTE FOR GLASS (@forpspk2) February 25, 2021

Rohit Sharma - 66 runs

All others in top-6 - 46 runs #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/FOP4JNyfDv — Manojkumar (@Manojkumar_099) February 25, 2021

Advertisement

Yes even these 66 are so special looking at the other batsmen — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) February 25, 2021

When Rohit Sharma has top-scored and got nearly half the runs, you wouldn’t have expected the only six of the Indian innings to have been bit by Ishant Sharma. This is quite a bizarre Test #INDvENG — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 25, 2021

Woh toh acha hua rohit sharma ne run bna diye .nahi toh ajj india phir 36 allout ho jati🤪🤪 — Divya (@pagalensan) February 25, 2021

Advertisement

England have got off to a dream start with the ball on Day 2 afternoon. The hosts managed to add just 46 runs and are already bowled out.

It all started with Jack Leach trapping both Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma right in front. Then it was the Joe Root show as he picked up his maiden five-wicket haul to bring his side roaring back into the game.

India have now got just a slender lead of 33 runs as they find themselves under immense pressure at home. Keeping in mind that they will need to bat last on this treacherous track, the hosts will look to bowl England out as quickly as possible.

Chasing anything over the three-figure mark will really be a tough job for India, especially because they cannot afford to lose any further games in this series. If they do, they will be out of the race for the World Test Championship final berth.