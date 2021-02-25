Create
Twitterati hails Rohit Sharma for his innings amidst sensational batting collapse

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
News
Rohit Sharma was able to add only 9 runs to his overnight score of 57, as the star opener was dismissed by England's left-arm orthodox spinner Jack Leach for 66. The 33-year-old tried to sweep the ball but missed it altogether. The impact was the umpire's call, which was out, and hence he had to return to the pavilion.

Fans on Twitter applaud Rohit Sharma's incredible knock

This was a sensational innings from Rohit Sharma, given that the hosts lost a heap of wickets in the first session of Day 2. Fans on Twitter understood that each run from the opener's bat was worth its weight in gold.

Thus, although Rohit Sharma missed out on a well-deserved hundred, Twitterati lauded him for his gritty innings. Here is what they had to say:

England have got off to a dream start with the ball on Day 2 afternoon. The hosts managed to add just 46 runs and are already bowled out.

It all started with Jack Leach trapping both Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma right in front. Then it was the Joe Root show as he picked up his maiden five-wicket haul to bring his side roaring back into the game.

India have now got just a slender lead of 33 runs as they find themselves under immense pressure at home. Keeping in mind that they will need to bat last on this treacherous track, the hosts will look to bowl England out as quickly as possible.

Chasing anything over the three-figure mark will really be a tough job for India, especially because they cannot afford to lose any further games in this series. If they do, they will be out of the race for the World Test Championship final berth.

Published 25 Feb 2021, 16:26 IST
India vs England 2021 England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Joe Root Twitter Reactions India vs England Cricket Stats | All Time Cricket Records India vs England 2021 Teams & Squads
