IND vs ENG 2021: Two Team India players in UK test positive for COVID-19, one asymptomatic but in isolation

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the United Kingdom has affected Team India as well after two of their players tested positive. However, there are no major symptoms and one of the players has also returned a negative result. The other player is under isolation and will be tested once again on July 18.

Two Indian players have tested positive for Covid-19 in England.https://t.co/5ussVqifti — News18.com (@news18dotcom) July 15, 2021

India's players were on a short break outside the bio-bubble after their defeat to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final. This is where the two unnamed individuals might have contracted the virus. But there are no major concerns as both players are expected to join the Indian team in Durham soon.

"Luckily, there is nothing to worry as one of the players has already returned negative since testing positive, the other player will be tested on Sunday and is currently in isolation. He is asymptomatic as well and we are confident that he can join the camp soon after negative reports," the source told ANI.

The source was also asked whether the players taking a break and getting out of the bubble was a mistake. In response to this, the source replied that there was no need to panic as regular testing of all the players is in progress. The source added:

"As of now, they are all fine, but we will be testing them regularly and following strict protocols. Safety of the players is always the priority."

India to play a practice game in Durham from July 20

India's 3 day practice game starting from 20th July will be live on Durham Cricket YouTube channel. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 14, 2021

In a press conference after the WTC final, India skipper Virat Kohli was vocal about the fact that the BCCI had not arranged warm-up games leading up to the England tour. After a request from the BCCI, the England and Wales Cricket Board have arranged for a warm-up game from July 20-22 against County Championship XI.

This could go a long way in helping India prepare for the England series. It is also bound to offer better practice for the players than the two intra-squad games that India were originally slated to play.

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra