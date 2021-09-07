"Virat Kohli was absolutely fantastic with his captaincy"- Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta hailed Virat Kohli for the way he led his side on the final day of the fourth Test at The Oval. According to Dasgupta, Kohli's field placings and bowling changes were highly accurate.

At lunch on Day Five, England had lost just a couple of wickets and it looked like they could possibly draw the game. However, Virat Kohli was proactive with his field and gave the ball to Jasprit Bumrah, who broke the game open with his twin strikes.

From there, India kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals and eventually won the game by a massive 157 runs. In a video on his YouTube channel, here is what Deep Dasgupta had to say:

"I think Virat was absolutely fantastic with his captaincy. When to attack, when to defend, setting in-out fields, attacking with Jadeja, he got that absolutely spot on. It was a very important day from a captaincy point of view as well because a wrong decision here or there can make a huge difference."

Rohit's hundred is a huge monkey off his back: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta believes Rohit Sharma will be relieved after reaching his first hundred in Test cricket outside India. In challenging conditions, the opener applied himself brilliantly and scored a fine 127 in India's second essay at the Oval to set up a mammoth target for England to chase in the fourth innings.

Rohit Sharma had batted well in the series but was unable to convert his starts into big scores. That's why Deep Dasgupta feels the hundred at the Oval will be crucial for the 34-year-old.

"Rohit's hundred was again a feature. First hundred outside India, that's a huge monkey off the back. He will be relieved and as it is he was batting wellm before this but just that he wasn't being able to convert them. But he will be relieved that he has converted this," Dasgupta concluded.

The final Test between India and England will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester and will begin on September 10th.

For his batting brilliance in the second innings, Rohit Sharma is adjudged the Man of the Match at The Oval ⭐#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/tHLsGjEFAK — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2021

