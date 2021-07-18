IND vs ENG 2021: Virat Kohli shows support for the Indian athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

Indian captain Virat Kohli is not just a cricketer, he is a brand in himself and everything he does or says is scrutinized by millions. The BCCI recently uploaded a video in which Virat Kohli can be seen showing his support for the Indian contingent ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Virat Kohli believes Team India fans and the nation's citizens should watch and support the country's athletes in the upcoming Olympics. The video concluded by calling upon fans to get behind Indian athletes in Tokyo. The Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23 and will go on till August 8.

Virat Kohli has always been extremely vocal in his support of all sports. He, along with Indian fans, will be hoping the nation can secure an Olympic gold this time around. Deepika Kumari, PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, and Sania Mirza are some of the big names in the Indian contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Virat Kohli will lead India in a crucial Test series against England

Virat Kohli is currently in Durham ahead of the five-match Test series against England. It is a very important series for the Indian team and captain Kohli will be hoping to be at his best. The wounds of the ICC World Test Championship are still fresh and a loss in this series would bring massive criticism towards the skipper and the team.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's nets session here at the Durham County Cricket Club.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Z26R0FrSpx — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2021

Virat Kohli-led Team India have been at their best in Test cricket. They successfully managed to win a Test series in Australia despite the absence of some of their big stars. Fans have high expectations from this team and a World Test Championship Final defeat came as a shocker to many.

England is one of the toughest places in the world to play Test cricket. A win in this series would send out a clear message that this Indian team is still an elite outfit. The first Test match of the series is scheduled for August 2. India will play a three-day warm-up game starting July 20 ahead of the all-important tour.

