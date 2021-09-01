"Virat Kohli will need to work on his weakness outside off-stump"- VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman feels Virat Kohli will need to address his issues outside off-stump quickly before the fourth Test against England. The Indian captain has been vulnerable to deliveries outside off-stump and his technique has come under the scanner of late.

Kohli has scored just a solitary half-century so far this series and will want to have a huge impact on the outcome of the series. Laxman feels that with little time left before the fourth Test at The Oval, Kohli will need to be quick on his feet with respect to making adjustments to his technique.

England were simply outstanding and deserved to win . India will be disappointed especially by their batting performance on the first day and the collapse today , but I back India to come back stronger in the next test. pic.twitter.com/OPNKTEVTQf — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 28, 2021

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here is what Laxman had to say:

"I thought India would post a big score in the second innings at Headingley when the second new ball was taken, especially with the way Pujara and Virat Kohli were batting. However, Kohli is repeating his mistake of playing the line outside off stump away from his body and he will need to work on that. There is not much time left before the next Test and this is the challenge of international cricket."

Team management need to give Rishabh Pant the license to attack: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman is of the opinion that Rishabh Pant has some mental demons that he needs to address. He is being caught in two minds about whether to attack or defend and that has led to his undoing in the series so far.

Laxman reckons if the team management has a chat with Pant and allows him to play freely, it will help both his as well as Team India's cause.

"There is a lot going on in Rishabh Pant's mind. If you see from the time of the WTC final, he has been dismissed a lot to deliveries outside off-stump. Whenever Rishabh Pant is in good form, it is because of his fearless approach and the way in which he plays. But now he is not able to play freely because of the pressure of getting out in similar fashion. If the team management and batting coach talk to him and give him the license of playing attacking cricket, it will benefit him immensely," VVS Laxman concluded.

The fourth Test between India and England will be played at The Oval starting Thursday (September 2).

Hello and welcome to The Oval. Our venue for the 4th Test against England.



It's been a damp morning so far.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/LmeFqxjGkw — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2021

