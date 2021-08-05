IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Ajinkya Rahane fails again after freak run-out dismissal involving KL Rahul

Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane got run out in a freakish manner, leaving India in a spot of trouble at 112/4. Earlier, openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on an impressive 97-run partnership to give Team India a great start.

James Anderson struck twice in the 41st over and dismissed Virat Kohli (0) and Pujara (4) to bring his side back into the game. Just when India needed to build a partnership, Ajinkya Rahane's miscommunication with KL Rahul led to a freak runout dismissal.

The Indian vice-captain left the field in utter disappointment as his contribution to the batting department was very much needed for India at that juncture.

The onus is now on KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja to take India past 183 and give them a substantial lead. Bad light forced the play to stop at 46.1 overs.

"Both Pujara and Rahane will need to score runs if India want to play five bowlers in England" - Aakash Chopra

In the lead-up to the first Test, former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra stated that Rahane and Puajara must score runs consistently if India want to play with a combination of five bowlers. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

“There are two areas of concern for India - Pujara’s WTC form is one. He is a gun player and, in Test matches, he is very significant to India’s fortunes. But he is averaging only 28 in his last 18 Test matches. It has been a long time since he has scored a Test hundred. He is a very important player for India but hasn’t scored runs.”

“Same can be said about Rahane. He hasn’t scored a lot of runs in England although everyone remembers that hundred at Lord’s, which was a beautiful one. Pujara had also struck a century on India’s previous tour to England (in 2018). Both Pujara and Rahane will need to score runs if India want to play five bowlers in England. Their form will be critical in determining Team India’s playing combination,” Chopra added.

For some time now, Ajinkya Rahane and Chesteshwar Pujara have not displayed the desired levels of consistency required in Test cricket. Team management and fans hope that the duo will soon improve on that aspect of the game.

Update: Bad light stops play. Pitch has been covered as well. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/51XGs2OgMK — BCCI (@BCCI) August 5, 2021

