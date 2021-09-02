IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Ajinkya Rahane loses his wicket cheaply again 

Ajinkya Rahane lost his wicket before touching the 20-run mark for the third consecutive time in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. After two failures at Headingley, Rahane came out to bat at number six in the first innings of the Kennington Oval Test on Thursday.

The Indian Test team's vice-captain took 44 deliveries to score nine runs and then smashed a boundary through point off Craig Overton's delivery. But later in the same over, Ajinkya Rahane edged one delivery and handed a catch to Moeen Ali at third slip.

It was disappointing to see the Indian vice-captain depart to the dressing room early once again in this series. You can watch the video of Rahane's dismissal from the first innings of the Kennington Oval Test right here.

Ajinkya Rahane has struggled in the United Kingdom this year. The right-handed batsman scored 64 runs in two innings of the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. He later scored five runs in the first Test against England at Trent Bridge.

Rahane got out cheaply in the first innings of the Lord's Test but bounced back with a 61-run knock that helped India win. However, the 33-year-old could not continue that form in the next innings.

Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur out in the middle after Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal

Can Rishabh Pant play a game-changing knock at Kennington Oval?

Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal left India reeling at 117/6 after 49.5 overs. Shardul Thakur joined Rishabh Pant in the middle after Rahane returned to the pavilion. The two Indian batsmen added five runs to the score before the tea break.

Heading into the final session of the day, India are 122/6. The visitors will be keen to touch the 200-run mark in the first innings.

You can follow the live scorecard of the fourth Test between India and England right here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee