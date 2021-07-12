IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] "Striving to be better" - Ajinkya Rahane sweats it out in the gym ahead of crucial series

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is 'striving to be better' ahead of the 5-Test series against England.

The middle-order batsman uploaded a workout clip on Monday, where he can be seen sweating it out in the gym. The video includes two side-by-side clips of Ajinkya Rahane practicing arm exercises with a basketball in one frame and a dumbbell in the other, with some peppy tunes in the background.

You can watch the video here:

Ajinkya Rahane has seen a rather average run in the past few months, making the upcoming series all the more important for his career.

The 33-year-old's returns have dwindled since his magnificent ton at Melbourne, with his average hovering at 18.67 in the eight innings against England at home and 32 in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. In the summit clash, he was one of the few Indian batters who looked comfortable against the Kiwi bowlers but fell twice to a combination of poor approach and bad luck.

Although the vice-captain's spot in the team isn't at an immediate threat, questions are being raised about his technique, which will only get starker with a failure against Joe Root and Co.

Ajinkya Rahane's record in England

Once known as India's overseas specialist, Ajinkya Rahane averages the least in the UK among all the countries he has played in. In 22 innings here, the right-hander has collected 620 runs at 29.52. He has scored four half-centuries and a ton in England but the lion's share of those milestones came in 2014.

The last time India toured here, Ajinkya Rahane played all five Tests and ten innings but could only muster 257 runs with the highest score of 81. There are few doubters about his potential but the Mumbaikar needs runs under his belt, now more than ever.

The first Test will begin on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee