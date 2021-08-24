IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Cheteshwar Pujara goes big in Team India's final training session before third Test

India made their intentions of winning the third Test at Leeds pretty clear the way they batted in their final training session on Tuesday (August 24).

The official Instagram handle of the Indian team posted a video of their net practice that saw the big guns go big, especially Cheteshwar Pujara smacking the ball.

The clip starts with the players going through the motions and then focusing on the net sessions that saw Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Pujara, Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal have their sessions.

Pujara was seen belting the cherry. The Saurashtra batter has been under scrutiny for his inconsistent run along with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

However, both batters came good in India's second innings of the second Test at Lord's.

Rahane reflects on his all-important knock for India at Lord's

Ajinkya Rahane described his innings of 61 in the second innings of the Lord’s Test against England as a 'really satisfying' one.

Rahane was facing the heat going into the Test match following a prolonged run slump. The pressure grew further after he was dismissed for 1 in the first innings.

However, he responded with a gritty half-century in the second innings.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the third Test at Headingley, Rahane said the knock was crucial keeping the game situation in mind.

"About my innings (at Lord’s), it was really satisfying. For me, I always think about the team so that contribution of 61 was really important."

Apart from Rahane, Pujara was another player who went into the Lord’s Test under intense pressure to perform. With India facing an uphill task, Pujara and Rahane added 100 for the fourth wicket in the second innings.

"See, it was all about hanging in there. The communication was all about thinking about the small targets and then build it on from there. About Cheteshwar (Pujara), we always talk that he plays slow, but that innings was really important for us. He batted almost 200-plus balls. Even though he got 45 runs for that, I thought those 200 balls were really important for us," Rahane said.

