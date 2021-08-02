IND vs ENG 2021: "We expect England to give us green wickets" - Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane spoke to the media a couple of days prior to the start of the Test series between India and England. The Team India vice-captain answered a variety of questions on topics such as his fitness, availability of players in the Test squad, tail woes and Ben Stokes taking a break.

Rahane was confident when he was asked about the "lush-green" nature of the Trent Bridge wicket. He spoke about how the batsmen are working on their plans and how the Team India management backs every individual to be confident about their own game.

" We expect England to give us such kind of wickets, it’s their home conditions and we are not going to think too much about it. It’s all about playing good cricket. It’s the same wicket for all 22 players. We’re not too worried about what kind of wickets they are giving us. We are prepared for it," said Ajinkya Rahane.

India and Ajinkya Rahane have struggled in swinging conditions in recent years

Since the start of 2018, India has played 5 Tests in England (2018), 2 in New Zealand (2020), and the World Test Championship Final (2021). Across these 8 matches, they have won just 1 and lost 7. Coincidentally, the only Test they won on their previous tour of England was at Trent Bridge, which will host the first Test of this series.

"This Test win was clinical" - #TeamIndia Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc applauds the team's performance after an emphatic win at Trent Bridge #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/N5DWo7ZPvz — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2018

The recent form of the middle order trio - Pujara, Kohli and Rahane - has been a cause for concern. All three have averaged in the 20s in Tests since the start of 2020. India will need vital contributions from their experienced middle-order, who are now touring England for the third time in their Test career.

While the Indian bowlers have generally been impressive in conducive conditions for swing bowling, their problem of cleaning up the tail in away Tests persists.

A Test series win in England is essential to the current Indian Test team's legacy. With an unbeaten run at home, plus two series wins each in Australia, West Indies and Sri Lanka, the team will be eyeing this series as the "final frontier" of sorts.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee