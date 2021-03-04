VVS Laxman explains how England can use toss to their advantage in Ahmedabad

England won the toss for the second game in a row, with Joe Root opting to bat first. The team batting first have won two out of three Tests this series, with the pitches being relatively ideal for batsmen on day one.

Despite winning the toss last time out, England couldn’t take advantage of the conditions as they lost the game in under two days. Their batsmen failed to cope with the turn, with India’s spinners running riot.

Speaking on Star Sports, VVS Laxman fired a warning shot at England after the visitors won the toss in the fourth Test. The legendary batsman advised England to make full use of the toss, which they didn’t do in the previous game.

“Any toss which you win in the subcontinent is always a crucial toss. But what we saw in the last match was that they didn’t make use of the toss. They were bowled out for 112 which was not a good effort from the batsmen.”

VVS Laxman advised England to make full use of the first innings. The former Indian cricketer explained how putting up a big total at the start of the match can help a side win a Test in the sub-continent.

“I hope England put up a better show with the bat. Because when you’re looking to play against a top-class Indian bowling line-up, you have to make use of the first innings. The first innings has to be a big one so you can dictate the terms as the match progresses. I think that’s what Joe Root and (Chris) Silverwood will be telling their batsmen.”

England’s unique playing 11 explained

We will bat first in our final Test of the winter! 🦁🦁🦁#INDvENG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 4, 2021

A week after they went in with three seamers, England have now fielded just one in James Anderson. England have dropped Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad, with Dan Lawrence and Dominic Bess coming back into the side. Ben Stokes will serve in the role of secondary seamer.

The inclusion of Dan Lawrence provides depth to their batting. Dominic Bess will have a point to prove, and the off-spinner will bowl in tandem with Jack Leach. Joe Root’s presence in the side gives England three spin options against India.