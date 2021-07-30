Ind vs Eng 2021: When Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma pictured KL Rahul and Kohli during their downtime in England

It was an epic fan moment for KL Rahul and Virat Kohli fans as the duo's partners clicked their pictures in what appeared to be a stylish photo shoot. On Thursday (July 29), KL Rahul shared pictures of the gang in a stylish photo session.

In one of the photos, Athiya Shetty can be seen clicking a picture of Rahul, Virat Kohli, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarawal, and Ishant Sharma as Anushka stands beside her and watches the bunch pose.

You can view the post here:

Both Anushka and Athiya have been in the UK since June where Team India has been alloted for their cricket series.

It is speculated that Athiya is accompanying rumored boyfriend KL Rahul. The duo have been rumoured to be dating for quite sometime now.

KL Rahul had a good outing with the bat in India's warm-up game

He scored a composed century on Tuesday (July 20) against Select County XI in the 3-day warm-up fixture. The assured display helped the Punjab Kings skipper make a strong case for himself ahead of India's five-match Test series against England, which is due to start on August 4.

Of the 2006 runs he has scored in Tests, 532 have come against England at an average of 38.00. His last Test was in 2019 against the West Indies when India blanked the hosts 2-0.

Recent reports suggest Rahul is being looked at as a middle-order batsman. Whether that comes at the cost of Ajinkya Rahane being benched or India making room for a specialist batsman remains to be seen.

Recent form, apart from the century against Select County XI, is on KL Rahul's side as well.

Before being ruled out of IPL 2021 with acute appendicitis, he blitzed 331 runs from seven matches at an average of 66.20.

Prior to that, he marked his return to the national side in their limited-overs series against England with a ton and a fifty. His knock certainly puts Rahane and perhaps Cheteshwar Pujara in an uncomfortable position.

