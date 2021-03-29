Why Nasser Hussain wants England to try out Liam Livingstone in T20Is

Nasser Hussain focused on the positives for England after their ODI series loss to India. The former England skipper feels Liam Livingstone could be a solid option for them ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Liam Livingstone impressed after his return to the England side in the final two ODIs. The 27-year-old came into the side after Eoin Morgan’s injury and made his first appearance for England since 2017.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Nasser Hussain backed Liam Livingstone to solve England’s problem of having too many left-handers in the T20 side.

“Livingstone has shown he could be a right-handed finisher in the Twenty20 side if England persist with Jos Buttler at the top of the order. There have only been cameos from Livingstone in these last two matches but he looks like he can take on the rope with the bat and provide another spin option with the ball.”

Liam Livingstone muscles Krunal Pandya over long on - that's his zone. While he can play more modern, innovative strokes, Livingstone is an old-fashioned hitter at heart, and targets in front of square on the legside. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/hAwO4hAUGu — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 28, 2021

Liam Livingstone scored 63 runs in his first two ODI appearances for England. His strike rate of 121.15 while batting at No.6 was particularly impressive, as he kept the scoring rate up for England in the middle overs. He also proved to be handy with the ball in the third ODI, ending with figures of 1/20 in three overs for England.

With a batting line-up of Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran in T20Is, England suffer from having too many left-handers in the middle-order. The addition of Liam Livingstone could mix things up for England, while also ensuring there is an all-rounder to chip in with a few overs if necessary.

Liam Livingstone is a rogue, outsider chance to bat at No.7 in the T20 side, as a sort of luxury hitter. Coming and immediately smashing India's best bowler for two sixes quite a decent audition. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 26, 2021

Liam Livingstone impressed for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League and could do well if given a chance in England’s T20I setup. It will also provide another spin bowling option for Eoin Morgan, which England currently lack as there is only Adil Rashid in the side and Moeen Ali does not make the cut.

Hussain feels Tom Curran’s England place under threat

Tom Curran in his last 10 ODIs: 1-412 from 74 overs — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) March 26, 2021

While Nasser Hussain was impressed by what he saw from Liam Livingstone, he feels Tom Curran’s England place could be under threat.

The bowling all-rounder struggled during the white-ball tour in India, failing to impress with both bat and ball. Tom Curran played just one T20I for England, where he conceded 26 runs in two overs without picking up a wicket.

After returning figures of 2/146 across the first two ODIs, England dropped Tom Curran for the series decider.

“It is Tom Curran’s position that looks vulnerable now. He has not exactly gone backwards, but batsmen have worked out his variations and his challenge now is to take his game up a level.”

Both Tom Curran and Liam Livingstone will have another chance to stake their claim for England’s T20 side, with the duo part of IPL 2021. While Tom Curran will turn out for Delhi Capitals, Liam Livingstone will play for Rajasthan Royals this year.