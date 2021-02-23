“Win in pink-ball Test will put us in the driver's seat” - Jofra Archer

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has opined that England can control the Test series if they manage to win the pink-ball Test against India, starting on Wednesday at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The four-match series is currently level at 1-1. While India need to win the Test series 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, England need to win both remaining games to go through.

Speaking at a virtual media interaction, Jofra Archer exuded confidence that England can win the third Test. He said:

"Oh yes (we can win the Test). I think that's why this next Test is important. If we do go ahead we can always draw (fourth Test). We always play to win but this next one puts us in the driver's seat, I think we control the last game if we win this one.”

The Barbados-born pacer added that he is keenly looking forward to bowling with pink ball. Sharing his experience of using the pink ball, Jofra Archer stated:

"It feels like a normal pink ball to be honest. Used the pink ball a couple of times, it's pretty much the same, it scruffs a little bit, little bit hard to shine but usually stays a little bit harder. And when the lights come on it does a little bit more than it does during the day so you know it's pretty consistent I would say."

The 25-year-old admitted that, despite the third Test being played with the pink ball, the visitors are expecting a turning pitch.

Accepting that the Indian spinners will play a big role, Jofra Archer said:

"Don't think the captain expects you (a pacer) to get a five-for or six-for in the subcontinent, you get two or three and you've done your job. I think that is our job.”

It's necessary especially now during COVID: Jofra Archer on rotation policy

England’s rotation policy has found critics as well as backers. Asked for his view on the same, Jofra Archer, who missed the second Test due to an elbow injury, opined:

"I think it's necessary especially now during COVID and stuff, there's a lot of resting and quarantine periods. I think rest and rotation is necessary for now. That's why we have such a big squad. Touchwood everyone is fit, but it's very unlikely, someone will go down with injury. The last thing we need is to be scrambling for a replacement, so I think the beauty of a big squad is that we can see everyone on a daily basis, even if they are not in the squad or in the team.”

The speedster also revealed that he would have been rested for the second Test even if he was fit, as part of England’s rotation policy.